* RBI spotted as rupee hits 11-month high - traders * Won up on stock inflows, intervention around 1,026/dlr * Taiwan dollar gains on capital inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 15 The Indian rupee and South Korean won rose on Thursday, when most Southeast Asian currencies eased on profit-taking, but the gains were pared as foreign exchange authorities in the two countries were seen intervening. The rupee advanced as much as 0.4 percent to 59.45, its strongest since July, one day before results for India's election were due. Traders said they spotted India's central intervening when the rupee hit the session high. The won gained on stock inflows, while South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollar around the won's high of 1,025.8, traders said. The South Korean currency on Wednesday suffered its largest daily loss in nearly three months as traders cited "strong intervention". Some traders estimated the authorities bought $1 billion-$2 billion in the previous session. "The authorities became more active as the won does not have any significant resistance lines until 1,000 if it breaches 1,020," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar. The won is also threatening to again break 10 per yen while the euro zone explicitly complained about the euro's recent strength, Jeong added. For South Korea, the won's strength against the yen is worrisome as the country competes with Japan in key overseas markets. On Tuesday, the South Korean currency strengthened to 9.9766 to the yen, its strongest since Jan. 2. The won stood at 10.0736 to the yen on Thursday. Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts in all interest rates and targeted measures for small companies, as policymakers have expressed concerns over a strong euro. Still, intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities may only slow the won's appreciation, given the country's current account surplus and capital inflows, traders and analysts said. The won is unlikely to see sharp corrections even when the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates, Samsung's Jeong said. "It will take very long to ease dollar supplies unless foreigners dump Korean assets. There are various demands for Korean assets," Jeong said. Foreigners turned net buyers of the country's stocks and bonds in April for the first time in five months and their net inflows hit a seven-month-high, according to the local financial regulator's data. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions, while importers' demand for the U.S. dollar limited its upside. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to curb the Taiwan dollar's appreciation as South Korea stepped up efforts to stem the won's gains. Some of the island's companies compete with South Korean peers in overseas markets. However, Taiwan authorities have not been spotted buying the U.S. dollar yet as inflows are not that large, traders said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as investors covered short positions in the dollar on growing caution over potential dollar purchases by the central bank. On Wednesday, the monetary authority was suspected of intervening around the session high of 43.53 per dollar, the peso's strongest level since Nov. 20, a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. Philippine stocks fell 0.3 percent, while five- and 10-year government bond yields slid. RINGGIT The ringgit eased in subdued trading as investors booked profits after the currency on Wednesday failed to strengthen past this year's high of 3.2155 per dollar. Local funds and hedging-related dollar demand also put pressure on the Malaysian currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0527 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 101.91 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2503 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.143 30.220 +0.26 Korean won 1026.20 1027.90 +0.17 Baht 32.43 32.42 -0.03 Peso 43.70 43.55 -0.34 *Rupiah 11445.00 11445.00 +0.00 Rupee 59.52 59.66 +0.24 Ringgit 3.2240 3.2190 -0.16 Yuan 6.2264 6.2289 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 105.28 +3.38 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2632 +0.96 Taiwan dlr 30.143 29.950 -0.64 Korean won 1026.20 1055.40 +2.85 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.70 44.40 +1.59 Rupiah 11445.00 12160.00 +6.25 Rupee 59.52 61.80 +3.83 Ringgit 3.2240 3.2755 +1.60 Yuan 6.2264 6.0539 -2.77 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL, Emily Chan in TAIPEI and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)