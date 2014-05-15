(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 15 The Indian rupee hit a near 10-month high on Thursday after inflation eased, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, but it pared gains as the central bank was seen intervening. The rupee rose as much as 0.8 percent to 59.21 per dollar, its strongest since July 29. India's wholesale price-based inflation in April slowed to a two-month low of 5.20 percent, well below a forecast of 5.73 percent in a Reuters poll. The South Korean won rose on fund inflows to the country's stocks and bonds. Foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollars to stem the won's appreciation, but official bids were not strong, traders said. The Taiwan dollar edged up on inflows from foreign financial institutions. However, the Philippine peso fell as investors took profits from its recent gains amid caution over possible intervention by the central bank. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.99 101.91 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2503 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.192 30.220 +0.09 Korean won 1024.80 1027.90 +0.30 Baht 32.40 32.42 +0.06 Peso 43.66 43.55 -0.25 *Rupiah 11445.00 11445.00 +0.00 Rupee 59.32 59.66 +0.58 Ringgit 3.2215 3.2190 -0.08 Yuan 6.2284 6.2289 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.99 105.28 +3.22 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2632 +0.97 Taiwan dlr 30.192 29.950 -0.80 Korean won 1024.80 1055.40 +2.99 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 43.66 44.40 +1.68 Rupiah 11445.00 12160.00 +6.25 Rupee 59.32 61.80 +4.19 Ringgit 3.2215 3.2755 +1.68 Yuan 6.2284 6.0539 -2.80 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)