(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, May 16 The Indian rupee led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Friday as opposition parties
were set to sweep the country's elections, though profit-taking
sent most other regional currencies slightly lower on the week.
The rupee hit an 11-month high as pro-business
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister
after a landslide victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party and his
allies.
The Indian currency later pared much of its earlier gains as
investors focused on key tests and challenges facing Modi's new
government, including the selection of a cabinet.
Still, the rupee rose 1.7 percent against the dollar so far
this week, which would be the largest weekly appreciation since
late March.
For the week, the Indonesian rupiah followed the
rupiah with a 1.0 percent rise. The hugely popular Jakarta
governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday secured the support of
Indonesia's second-largest political party, taking a step closer
to the presidential palace.
Most other regional units eased for the week on
profit-taking.
The Singapore dollar eased 0.3 percent, while the
Malaysian ringgit dipped 0.2 percent.
The Philippine peso weakened 0.2 percent. The
Taiwan dollar was down 0.1 percent.
The South Korean won ended the week firmer on
sustained capital inflows and exporters' demand despite growing
caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0825 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.52 101.59 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2521 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.198 30.203 +0.02
Korean won 1024.05 1025.30 +0.12
Baht 32.49 32.46 -0.09
Peso 43.75 43.66 -0.21
Rupiah 11410.00 11445.00 +0.31
Rupee 59.03 59.29 +0.44
Ringgit 3.2325 3.2260 -0.20
Yuan 6.2344 6.2306 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.52 105.28 +3.70
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87
Taiwan dlr 30.198 29.950 -0.82
Korean won 1024.05 1055.40 +3.06
Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14
Peso 43.75 44.40 +1.47
Rupiah 11410.00 12160.00 +6.57
Rupee 59.03 61.80 +4.69
Ringgit 3.2325 3.2755 +1.33
Yuan 6.2344 6.0539 -2.90
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)