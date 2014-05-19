* Malaysia Q1 growth tops f'cast; c/a surplus widens * Jokowi picks popular ex-VP as running mate * Baht fails to rise after Q1 GDP shrinks more than expected (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 19 The Malaysian ringgit hit a six-month high on Monday after data showed stronger-than-expected growth and a wider current account surplus, while most emerging Asian currencies gained on expectations of lower interest rates in developed countries. The Indonesian rupiah rose to its strongest in nearly six weeks as the presidential frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named popular former vice president Jusuf Kalla as his running mate in July's election. India's rupee touched an 11-month high on expectations of sustained capital inflows after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the country's elections, even though traders said the central bank was spotted intervening to stem gains. The Philippine peso advanced on firm stocks. Thailand's baht failed to track appreciation in other Asian currencies as the economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter. The U.S. dollar stabilised as Treasury yields rose after unexpectedly strong housing data. Still, Emerging Asian currencies are expected to benefit from accommodative monetary policies of major central banks, as long as the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, traders and analysts said. Five senior sources have told Reuters that the European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its early June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms. "Emerging Asian currencies are likely to strengthen further on yield play inflows amid an environment of low interest rates in developed countries, especially the U.S.," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. The rupee, the rupiah and the ringgit are likely to lead regional appreciation, he added. Investors were awaiting economic data in the week such as May purchasing managers surveys from the United States, China and the euro zone, to check health of Asia's major exports markets. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced up to 0.6 percent to 3.2135 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 11. Malaysia's annual economic growth picked up in the first quarter to its fastest pace in more than a year and the current account surplus expanded. Some local interbank speculators booked profits, but the ringgit's outlook stayed bright, traders and analysts said. "The improvement in the trade accounts and a stronger growth profile support our short USD/MYR call initiated last week," Scotiabank said in a client note, referring to dollar/ringgit pair. "We are now targeting 3.20 on this move and believe there is certainly scope to improve on the level." RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 0.6 percent to 11,338 per dollar, its strongest since April 10. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at a near six-week high of 11,351 rupiah per dollar. The currency stayed firm in non-deliverable forwards as Jakarta shares rose and most government bond yields slid. The rupiah is expected to try to strengthen past 11,300 as Kalla will provide Jokowi with more support for the presidential election on July 9, a Jakarta-based trader said. "His experience as a vice president will help Jokowi," the trader said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as Manila shares gained 0.7 percent, outpacing most Southeast Asian peers. Traders also expected remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers after a weekend. "The positive tone on the Philippines due to the recent upgrade, the downside for the dollar/peso looks vulnerable," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. On May 8, Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating to two notches above investment grade. "At this point it may be the best just to go with the shorter momentum rather going against it," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.41 101.55 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2504 1.2509 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.125 30.208 +0.28 Korean won 1022.10 1024.00 +0.19 Baht 32.50 32.50 +0.00 Peso 43.62 43.75 +0.30 Rupiah 11355.00 11410.00 +0.48 Rupee 58.43 58.79 +0.62 Ringgit 3.2165 3.2340 +0.54 Yuan 6.2400 6.2334 -0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.41 105.28 +3.81 Sing dlr 1.2504 1.2632 +1.02 Taiwan dlr 30.125 29.950 -0.58 Korean won 1022.10 1055.40 +3.26 Baht 32.50 32.86 +1.11 Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.78 Rupiah 11355.00 12160.00 +7.09 Rupee 58.43 61.80 +5.77 Ringgit 3.2165 3.2755 +1.83 Yuan 6.2400 6.0539 -2.98 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)