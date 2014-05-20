* Baht pares losses; intervention suspected
* Rupiah falls, Indonesian stocks down more than 2 pct
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 20 The Thai baht eased on Tuesday
after the army imposed martial law, while the Indonesian rupiah
extended losses on growing uncertainty over the outcome of
presidential elections in July.
Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after
six moths of street protests that have left the country without
a proper functioning government, but denied that it was staging
a military coup.
The baht earlier fell as much as 0.5 percent to
32.62 per dollar, but it recovered most of its initial losses
with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the
currency.
Bangkok shares fell nearly 1 percent, while
government bond yields rose.
Still, analysts did not expect a significant exodus of
foreign funds unless violence escalates and threatens further
damage to Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
"The baht could slowly weaken towards 30.00," said
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore.
"But capital outflows may be limited as all political
problems were priced in already and there have been value buyers
into Thailand."
Despite prolonged political unrest, the baht has risen 1.2
percent against the dollar so far this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell in both local and non-deliverable
forwards markets as Indonesia's presidential
election on July 9 turned into a tight race.
On Monday, the country's second-largest party suddenly
switched its support away from frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo
to his main rival, former general Prabowo Subianto.
Indonesian shares lost ground with a more than 2
percent slide, while most government bond yields
rose.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which
Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,441 per
dollar, much weaker than the previous day's 11,351.
"We will see persistent profit-taking," said Yuna Park, a
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"The political risks are likely to prevent fresh investment
as economic reforms and recovery will be delayed," Park added.
The rupiah was the best-performing Asian currency so far
this year with a 6.3 percent gain due to prospects of a
straightforward victory for Jokowi in the presidential election.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0520 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.52 101.49 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2504 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.134 30.185 +0.17
Korean won 1025.50 1022.00 -0.34
Baht 32.48 32.46 -0.05
Peso 43.69 43.63 -0.14
Rupiah 11440.00 11415.00 -0.22
Rupee 58.64 58.59 -0.08
Ringgit 3.2130 3.2130 +0.00
Yuan 6.2378 6.2374 -0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.52 105.28 +3.70
Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2632 +1.01
Taiwan dlr 30.134 29.950 -0.61
Korean won 1025.50 1055.40 +2.92
Baht 32.48 32.86 +1.19
Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.63
Rupiah 11440.00 12160.00 +6.29
Rupee 58.64 61.80 +5.40
Ringgit 3.2130 3.2755 +1.95
Yuan 6.2378 6.0539 -2.95
