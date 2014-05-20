(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 20 The Thai baht eased on Tuesday after the army imposed martial law, while the Indonesian rupiah extended losses on growing uncertainty over the outcome of presidential elections in July. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of street protests that have left the country without a proper functioning government, but denied that it was staging a military coup. The baht pared most of earlier losses with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the currency. Analysts did not expect a significant exodus of foreign funds from Thailand unless violence escalates and threatens further damage to Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies as Indonesia's presidential election on July 9 turned into a tight race. On Monday, the country's second-largest party suddenly switched its support away from frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to his main rival, former general Prabowo Subianto. Indonesian shares lost ground, while most government bond yields rose. The South Korean won ended the local trade weaker as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted actively intervening to stem the currency's strength, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.36 101.49 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2504 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.196 30.185 -0.04 Korean won 1025.20 1022.00 -0.31 Baht 32.49 32.46 -0.09 Peso 43.75 43.63 -0.29 Rupiah 11465.00 11415.00 -0.44 Rupee 58.64 58.59 -0.09 Ringgit 3.2130 3.2130 +0.00 Yuan 6.2366 6.2374 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.36 105.28 +3.86 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2632 +0.89 Taiwan dlr 30.196 29.950 -0.81 Korean won 1025.20 1055.40 +2.95 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 43.75 44.40 +1.47 Rupiah 11465.00 12160.00 +6.06 Rupee 58.64 61.80 +5.39 Ringgit 3.2130 3.2755 +1.95 Yuan 6.2366 6.0539 -2.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)