SINGAPORE, May 20 The Thai baht eased on Tuesday
after the army imposed martial law, while the Indonesian rupiah
extended losses on growing uncertainty over the outcome of
presidential elections in July.
Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after
six months of street protests that have left the country without
a proper functioning government, but denied that it was staging
a military coup.
The baht pared most of earlier losses with the
central bank suspected of intervening to support the currency.
Analysts did not expect a significant exodus of foreign
funds from Thailand unless violence escalates and threatens
further damage to Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
The rupiah led losses among emerging Asian
currencies as Indonesia's presidential election on July 9 turned
into a tight race.
On Monday, the country's second-largest party suddenly
switched its support away from frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo
to his main rival, former general Prabowo Subianto.
Indonesian shares lost ground, while most government
bond yields rose.
The South Korean won ended the local trade weaker
as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted actively
intervening to stem the currency's strength, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.36 101.49 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2504 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 30.196 30.185 -0.04
Korean won 1025.20 1022.00 -0.31
Baht 32.49 32.46 -0.09
Peso 43.75 43.63 -0.29
Rupiah 11465.00 11415.00 -0.44
Rupee 58.64 58.59 -0.09
Ringgit 3.2130 3.2130 +0.00
Yuan 6.2366 6.2374 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.36 105.28 +3.86
Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2632 +0.89
Taiwan dlr 30.196 29.950 -0.81
Korean won 1025.20 1055.40 +2.95
Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14
Peso 43.75 44.40 +1.47
Rupiah 11465.00 12160.00 +6.06
Rupee 58.64 61.80 +5.39
Ringgit 3.2130 3.2755 +1.95
Yuan 6.2366 6.0539 -2.93
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)