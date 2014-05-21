* Rupee down on dollar-demand by importers * Won falls on talk of yen/won short-covering * Taiwan April export orders climb to 15-mth high (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 21 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as a gloomy Wall Street soured risk sentiment, though the Taiwan dollar gained after stronger-than-expected April export orders. The Indian rupee led losses among regional units, due to dollar demand from the country's importers. The South Korean won slid amid market talk of offshore funds' selling it against the yen and on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. The Indonesian rupiah slipped, tracking weakness in its non-deliverable forwards. Overall depreciation in Asia came even as U.S. Treasury yields stayed under pressure after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the Fed likely will be "relatively slow" in hiking interest rates. "Investors remained anxious about some assets which had rallied too much recently," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "The caution will raise demand for safer assets, so emerging Asian currencies are likely to see more corrections," Jeong added. Wednesday's underperformers in Asia - the rupee, won and rupiah - are the top three gainers among emerging Asian currencies so far this year. Investors stayed cautious ahead of the Fed's April policy meeting minutes due later in the day for clues on the timing of a rate hike. Another focus will be China's HSBC May flash manufacturing survey on Thursday, to check the health of the world's second-largest economy. WON The won fell as much as 0.4 percent to 10.1591 to the yen, its weakest since April 28. Against the dollar, the South Korean currency dipped one day after traders said they spotted authorities were spotted intervening to stem the currency's appreciation. Traders doubted if the authorities were in the market on Wednesday. "It did not look like intervention. There was talk that offshore sold the won to unwind short yen/won positions," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah eased as much as 0.2 percent to 11,510 per dollar, its weakest since May 13, tracking weaker NDFs. Jakarta shares lost 0.3 percent, while most Indonesian government bond yields also rose. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,507 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,441. Still, spot rupiah pared some of its earlier losses as foreign investors were net buyers in the local stock market on Monday and Tuesday despite concerns over July's presidential election. Foreigners bought a combined net 2.9 trillion rupiah ($255.1 million) in shares during the two sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from exporters for settlements. Taiwan's export orders in April grew at their fastest pace since January 2013 on strong demand for tech goods, data released late Tuesday showed. Foreign financial institutions were interested in buying the U.S. dollar, limiting the island currency's upside. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to curb currency fluctuations, but the monetary authority had not yet been not spotted in the market, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0524 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.22 101.31 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2530 1.2528 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.145 30.202 +0.19 Korean won 1027.00 1025.30 -0.17 Baht 32.49 32.54 +0.15 Peso 43.77 43.75 -0.05 Rupiah 11500.00 11485.00 -0.13 Rupee 58.74 58.63 -0.19 Ringgit 3.2195 3.2205 +0.03 Yuan 6.2390 6.2384 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.22 105.28 +4.01 Sing dlr 1.2530 1.2632 +0.81 Taiwan dlr 30.145 29.950 -0.65 Korean won 1027.00 1055.40 +2.77 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 43.77 44.40 +1.43 Rupiah 11500.00 12160.00 +5.74 Rupee 58.74 61.80 +5.21 Ringgit 3.2195 3.2755 +1.74 Yuan 6.2390 6.0539 -2.97 ($1 = 11487.5 rupiah) (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)