* Rupee down on dollar-demand by importers
* Won falls on talk of yen/won short-covering
* Taiwan April export orders climb to 15-mth high
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 21 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Tuesday as a gloomy Wall Street soured risk sentiment,
though the Taiwan dollar gained after stronger-than-expected
April export orders.
The Indian rupee led losses among regional units,
due to dollar demand from the country's importers.
The South Korean won slid amid market talk of
offshore funds' selling it against the yen and on
caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities.
The Indonesian rupiah slipped, tracking weakness in
its non-deliverable forwards.
Overall depreciation in Asia came even as U.S. Treasury
yields stayed under pressure after New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said the Fed likely will be "relatively
slow" in hiking interest rates.
"Investors remained anxious about some assets which had
rallied too much recently," said Jeong My-young, Samsung
Futures' research head in Seoul.
"The caution will raise demand for safer assets, so emerging
Asian currencies are likely to see more corrections," Jeong
added.
Wednesday's underperformers in Asia - the rupee, won and
rupiah - are the top three gainers among emerging Asian
currencies so far this year.
Investors stayed cautious ahead of the Fed's April policy
meeting minutes due later in the day for clues on the timing of
a rate hike.
Another focus will be China's HSBC May flash manufacturing
survey on Thursday, to check the health of the world's
second-largest economy.
WON
The won fell as much as 0.4 percent to 10.1591 to the yen,
its weakest since April 28.
Against the dollar, the South Korean currency dipped one day
after traders said they spotted authorities were spotted
intervening to stem the currency's appreciation.
Traders doubted if the authorities were in the market on
Wednesday.
"It did not look like intervention. There was talk that
offshore sold the won to unwind short yen/won positions," said a
foreign bank trader in Seoul.
RUPIAH
The rupiah eased as much as 0.2 percent to 11,510 per
dollar, its weakest since May 13, tracking weaker NDFs.
Jakarta shares lost 0.3 percent, while most
Indonesian government bond yields also rose.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which
Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,507 per
dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,441.
Still, spot rupiah pared some of its earlier losses as
foreign investors were net buyers in the local stock market on
Monday and Tuesday despite concerns over July's presidential
election.
Foreigners bought a combined net 2.9 trillion rupiah ($255.1
million) in shares during the two sessions, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from exporters for
settlements.
Taiwan's export orders in April grew at their fastest pace
since January 2013 on strong demand for tech goods, data
released late Tuesday showed.
Foreign financial institutions were interested in buying the
U.S. dollar, limiting the island currency's upside.
Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
central bank to curb currency fluctuations, but the monetary
authority had not yet been not spotted in the market, traders
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0524 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.22 101.31 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2530 1.2528 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.145 30.202 +0.19
Korean won 1027.00 1025.30 -0.17
Baht 32.49 32.54 +0.15
Peso 43.77 43.75 -0.05
Rupiah 11500.00 11485.00 -0.13
Rupee 58.74 58.63 -0.19
Ringgit 3.2195 3.2205 +0.03
Yuan 6.2390 6.2384 -0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.22 105.28 +4.01
Sing dlr 1.2530 1.2632 +0.81
Taiwan dlr 30.145 29.950 -0.65
Korean won 1027.00 1055.40 +2.77
Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14
Peso 43.77 44.40 +1.43
Rupiah 11500.00 12160.00 +5.74
Rupee 58.74 61.80 +5.21
Ringgit 3.2195 3.2755 +1.74
Yuan 6.2390 6.0539 -2.97
($1 = 11487.5 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Emily Chan
in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)