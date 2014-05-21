(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, May 21 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Wednesday as risk sentiment soured, though the Thai
baht rose as the capital Bangkok stayed calm a day after the
army declared martial law to restore order following
anti-government protests.
Thai stocks rebounded, bucking slides in regional
shares, as the army chief arranged a meeting among leaders of
rival political groups and parties, Election Commission members
and senators to discuss a way out of the political turmoil.
The Indonesian rupiah slipped, tracking weakness in
its non-deliverable forwards. Most government bond
yields rose.
India's rupee dipped due to dollar demand from the
country's importers.
The South Korean won slid amid market talk of
offshore funds' selling it against the yen and on
caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0815 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.90 101.31 +0.41
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2528 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 30.216 30.202 -0.05
Korean won 1026.85 1025.30 -0.15
Baht 32.45 32.54 +0.28
Peso 43.78 43.75 -0.07
Rupiah 11505.00 11485.00 -0.17
Rupee 58.72 58.63 -0.15
Ringgit 3.2140 3.2205 +0.20
Yuan 6.2352 6.2384 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.90 105.28 +4.34
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87
Taiwan dlr 30.216 29.950 -0.88
Korean won 1026.85 1055.40 +2.78
Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26
Peso 43.78 44.40 +1.40
Rupiah 11505.00 12160.00 +5.69
Rupee 58.72 61.80 +5.25
Ringgit 3.2140 3.2755 +1.91
Yuan 6.2352 6.0539 -2.91
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)