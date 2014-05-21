(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 21 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as risk sentiment soured, though the Thai baht rose as the capital Bangkok stayed calm a day after the army declared martial law to restore order following anti-government protests. Thai stocks rebounded, bucking slides in regional shares, as the army chief arranged a meeting among leaders of rival political groups and parties, Election Commission members and senators to discuss a way out of the political turmoil. The Indonesian rupiah slipped, tracking weakness in its non-deliverable forwards. Most government bond yields rose. India's rupee dipped due to dollar demand from the country's importers. The South Korean won slid amid market talk of offshore funds' selling it against the yen and on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0815 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.90 101.31 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2528 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.216 30.202 -0.05 Korean won 1026.85 1025.30 -0.15 Baht 32.45 32.54 +0.28 Peso 43.78 43.75 -0.07 Rupiah 11505.00 11485.00 -0.17 Rupee 58.72 58.63 -0.15 Ringgit 3.2140 3.2205 +0.20 Yuan 6.2352 6.2384 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.90 105.28 +4.34 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87 Taiwan dlr 30.216 29.950 -0.88 Korean won 1026.85 1055.40 +2.78 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.78 44.40 +1.40 Rupiah 11505.00 12160.00 +5.69 Rupee 58.72 61.80 +5.25 Ringgit 3.2140 3.2755 +1.91 Yuan 6.2352 6.0539 -2.91 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)