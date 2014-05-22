* Rupee long positions largest since Feb 2012
* Baht bearish bets highest since late February
* Philippine peso sentiment most optimistic since March 2013
* Ringgit long positions largest May 2013
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 22 Investors built up the largest
bullish bets on the Indian rupee in more than two years in
recent weeks, while sentiment on the Thai baht turned the most
sour in three months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as the
countries' political fortunes turned in markedly different
directions.
Long positions in the Philippine peso and the
Malaysian ringgit rose to their highest levels in more
than one year as their central banks took a hawkish stance and
signalled policy rate increases may be on the cards in coming
months.
Sentiment on the rupee grew to the most optimistic
since February 2012 in the last two weeks, according to a survey
of 12 currency analysts.
The Indian currency hit an 11-month high on Monday as strong
foreign inflows led local shares to record closing highs.
Investors welcomed a landslide victory of the opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party led by business-friendly Narendra Modi in
the world's largest election.
By contrast, investors piled up the most bearish short bets
on the baht in three months as the country's
long-running political crisis intensified.
On Tuesday, Thailand's army imposed martial law to restore
stability after months of protests left the country without
functioning government.
The army chief tried to find compromise among political
rivals to end the unrest, but investors stayed cautious after
neither side gave ground in a first round of army-brokered
talks.
In contrast, bullish bets on the Philippine peso rose to the
largest level since March 2013 as the central bank raised
lenders' reserve requirements for the second straight meeting on
May 8, lifting its inflation forecast for this year and the
next.
Adding to the optimism, Standard & Poor's raised the
country's credit rating to two notches above investment grade.
The ringgit's long positions touched their highest level
since May last year as Malaysia's central bank signalled it may
need to tighten monetary policy soon to counter a "continued
build-up of financial imbalances" such as rising household debt.
Malaysia's annual economic growth picked up in the first
quarter to its fastest in more than a year, while the current
account surplus in the three months widened.
Meanwhile, bearish sentiment on the Chinese yuan
increased slightly on fears that growth momentum in the world's
second-largest economy may be slowing more quickly than earlier
expected.
In the previous poll, the renminbi's short positions were
smallest since late February.
The Chinese currency has been suffering bearish bets since
mid-March in the Reuters' bi-weekly survey, after the central
bank apparently engineered a sharp slide in the currency to
punish speculators betting on a non-stop appreciation trend.
Long positions in the South Korean won slightly
eased as foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening
to stem its appreciation, traders said.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian
rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
22-May 0.53 -1.24 -0.32 -0.60 -0.28 -1.47 -0.94 -0.88 0.54
8-May 0.31 -1.50 -0.74 -0.40 -0.60 -0.90 -0.65 -0.46 0.17
24-Apr 0.73 -0.88 0.08 -0.33 -0.02 -0.32 -0.17 0.07 0.13
10-Apr 0.69 -1.12 -0.68 -1.00 -0.34 -1.14 -0.64 0.07 0.10
27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35
13-Mar 0.41 -0.01 0.23 -1.28 0.35 -1.22 -0.43 -0.18 0.07
27-Feb 0.00 -0.09 -0.07 -0.87 0.52 -0.40 -0.31 0.14 0.59
13-Feb -0.90 -0.66 -0.38 0.02 0.48 -0.20 0.28 0.16 0.35
30-Jan -1.15 -0.01 0.14 0.85 0.46 0.22 0.48 0.53 0.93
16-Jan -1.58 -0.57 0.51 0.88 0.36 -0.46 0.53 0.66 0.90
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE;
Editing by Kim Coghill)