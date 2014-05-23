* Thai exporters buy baht for settlements * Thai c.bank intervenes after coup announcement - traders * No intervention seen on Friday yet - traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, May 23 The Thai baht edged up on Friday after the army seized power in a bloodless coup and said it wanted to restore order after months of political turmoil. The baht firmed 0.1 percent to 32.54 per dollar as of 0450 GMT, also helped by demand from exporters for settlements. The central bank was not spotted intervening to support the currency in morning trade, as it did earlier in the week, though traders remained wary of that possibility. Late on Thursday, Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, took control of the government, two days after declaring martial law, saying the military had to restore order and push through reforms. After the coup, the baht weakened to a low of 32.70 per dollar in offshore trading on Thursday but recovered slightly to a narrower 32.53-32.59 range in early Friday Asian trading. Bangkok shares slid around 2 percent but later pared some of those losses. The five- and 10-year bond yields fell. "The coup reduces uncertainty about the immediate outlook and, in particular, the possibility that the political standoff would turn much more violent," said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics in a research note. "For these reasons it could actually be positive both for Thailand's economy and financial markets in the near term." Thailand's military leaders summoned ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to a meeting on Friday to find compromise among rival political parties and rivals. Still, foreign investors are unlikely to bring fresh money into the country unless they see clear signs of long-term stabilisation, analysts said. Foreigners sold a combined net 13.3 billion baht ($410.6 million) worth of stocks in the last three sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. They dumped a net 8.3 billion baht in shares on Tuesday when the army imposed martial law. During the three days, foreign investors purchased a total of 3.5 billion baht in the country's bonds on gloomy economic and political headlines. But most of them were added before the coup, fund managers in Bangkok said. Thailand's government bonds may lose their allure to foreign investors as the baht is expected to stay under pressure, some analysts said. "Loan bonds yields have already dropped a lot. At current levels, they are not appealing, especially with high uncertainty regarding the baht," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Cheung expects the baht to weaken to 33.00. Sentiment on the baht had already turned the most sour in three months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, shrank 2.1 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months as domestic activity has been depressed by the political unrest and exports remain weak. Despite Friday's gains, the currency has been eased 0.1 percent against the dollar so far this week. RUPIAH Along with the baht, the Indonesian rupiah underperformed emerging Asian currencies due to growing uncertainty over the result of the July's presidential election. The rupiah came under further pressure from month-end dollar demand from local importers. Most of government bond yields rose. The currency also slid in non-deliverable forwards . Spot rupiah has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Monday, the country's second-largest party suddenly switched its support away from frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to his main rival, former general Prabowo Subianto. By contrast, the Indian rupee has risen 0.5 percent so far this week as investors welcomed a landslide victory of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party led by business-friendly Narendra Modi in the world's largest election. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 101.74 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2513 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.114 30.178 +0.21 Korean won 1023.30 1024.20 +0.09 Baht 32.52 32.54 +0.06 Peso 43.62 43.67 +0.11 Rupiah 11552.00 11528.00 -0.21 Rupee 58.51 58.47 -0.07 Ringgit 3.2080 3.2125 +0.14 Yuan 6.2372 6.2350 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 105.28 +3.48 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87 Taiwan dlr 30.114 29.950 -0.54 Korean won 1023.30 1055.40 +3.14 Baht 32.52 32.86 +1.05 Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.79 Rupiah 11552.00 12160.00 +5.26 Rupee 58.51 61.80 +5.63 Ringgit 3.2080 3.2755 +2.10 Yuan 6.2372 6.0539 -2.94 ($1 = 32.395 baht) (Editing by Kim Coghill)