* Thai exporters buy baht for settlements
* Thai c.bank intervenes after coup announcement - traders
* No intervention seen on Friday yet - traders
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, May 23 The Thai baht edged up
on Friday after the army seized power in a bloodless coup and
said it wanted to restore order after months of political
turmoil.
The baht firmed 0.1 percent to 32.54 per dollar as
of 0450 GMT, also helped by demand from exporters for
settlements.
The central bank was not spotted intervening to support the
currency in morning trade, as it did earlier in the week, though
traders remained wary of that possibility.
Late on Thursday, Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth
Chan-ocha, took control of the government, two days after
declaring martial law, saying the military had to restore order
and push through reforms.
After the coup, the baht weakened to a low of 32.70
per dollar in offshore trading on Thursday but recovered
slightly to a narrower 32.53-32.59 range in early Friday Asian
trading.
Bangkok shares slid around 2 percent but later pared
some of those losses. The five- and 10-year bond yields
fell.
"The coup reduces uncertainty about the immediate outlook
and, in particular, the possibility that the political standoff
would turn much more violent," said Mark Williams, chief Asia
economist at Capital Economics in a research note.
"For these reasons it could actually be positive both for
Thailand's economy and financial markets in the near term."
Thailand's military leaders summoned ousted Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra to a meeting on Friday to find compromise
among rival political parties and rivals.
Still, foreign investors are unlikely to bring fresh money
into the country unless they see clear signs of long-term
stabilisation, analysts said.
Foreigners sold a combined net 13.3 billion baht ($410.6
million) worth of stocks in the last three sessions, according
to Thomson Reuters data. They dumped a net 8.3 billion baht in
shares on Tuesday when the army imposed martial law.
During the three days, foreign investors purchased a total
of 3.5 billion baht in the country's bonds on gloomy economic
and political headlines. But most of them were added before the
coup, fund managers in Bangkok said.
Thailand's government bonds may lose their allure to foreign
investors as the baht is expected to stay under pressure, some
analysts said.
"Loan bonds yields have already dropped a lot. At current
levels, they are not appealing, especially with high uncertainty
regarding the baht," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates
strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Cheung expects the baht to weaken to 33.00.
Sentiment on the baht had already turned the most sour in
three months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, shrank
2.1 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months
as domestic activity has been depressed by the political unrest
and exports remain weak.
Despite Friday's gains, the currency has been eased 0.1
percent against the dollar so far this week.
RUPIAH
Along with the baht, the Indonesian rupiah
underperformed emerging Asian currencies due to growing
uncertainty over the result of the July's presidential election.
The rupiah came under further pressure from month-end dollar
demand from local importers. Most of government bond yields
rose.
The currency also slid in non-deliverable forwards
.
Spot rupiah has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar so far
this week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Monday, the country's second-largest party suddenly
switched its support away from frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo
to his main rival, former general Prabowo Subianto.
By contrast, the Indian rupee has risen 0.5 percent
so far this week as investors welcomed a landslide victory of
the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party led by business-friendly
Narendra Modi in the world's largest election.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.73 101.74 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2513 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.114 30.178 +0.21
Korean won 1023.30 1024.20 +0.09
Baht 32.52 32.54 +0.06
Peso 43.62 43.67 +0.11
Rupiah 11552.00 11528.00 -0.21
Rupee 58.51 58.47 -0.07
Ringgit 3.2080 3.2125 +0.14
Yuan 6.2372 6.2350 -0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.73 105.28 +3.48
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87
Taiwan dlr 30.114 29.950 -0.54
Korean won 1023.30 1055.40 +3.14
Baht 32.52 32.86 +1.05
Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.79
Rupiah 11552.00 12160.00 +5.26
Rupee 58.51 61.80 +5.63
Ringgit 3.2080 3.2755 +2.10
Yuan 6.2372 6.0539 -2.94
($1 = 32.395 baht)
