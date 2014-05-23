(Corrects rate for baht in the 2nd paragraph to 32.58 to the dollar, from 34.58) SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, May 23 The Thai baht turned weaker on Friday due to worries about more capital outflows after the army seized power in a bloodless coup, while the Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies. The baht eased 0.1 percent to 32.58 per dollar as of 0840 GMT, failing to maintain earlier gains on exporters' demand for settlements. Bangkok stocks were down about 1 percent in the first trading after the coup as foreign investors extended a selling spree. Analysts expect foreign investors to continue to sell Thai assets in the short-term and noted that some offshore funds were not allowed to invest in any market hit by a coup. The baht has eased 0.3 percent so far this week. Along with the Thai currency, the Indonesian rupiah was another victim of political uncertainty. For the week, the rupiah has lost 1.7 percent against the dollar, which would be the largest weekly depreciation since late November, according to Thomson Reuters data. By contrast, the Indian rupee has risen 0.6 percent this week as investors welcomed a landslide victory of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, led by business-friendly Narendra Modi, in the world's largest election. The Malaysian ringgit this week has gained 0.7 percent on stronger-than-expected first quarter economic growth and a wider current account surplus. The Philippine peso ended the week up 0.2 percent, while the Taiwan dollar rose 0.1 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0840 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.79 101.74 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2513 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.165 30.178 +0.04 Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 +0.00 Baht 32.58 32.54 -0.12 Peso 43.67 43.67 -0.01 Rupiah 11605.00 11528.00 -0.66 Rupee 58.45 58.47 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2100 3.2125 +0.08 Yuan 6.2365 6.2350 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.79 105.28 +3.42 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2632 +0.80 Taiwan dlr 30.165 29.950 -0.71 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86 Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.66 Rupiah 11605.00 12160.00 +4.78 Rupee 58.45 61.80 +5.73 Ringgit 3.2100 3.2755 +2.04 Yuan 6.2365 6.0539 -2.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in Bangkok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)