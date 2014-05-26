* Foreigners sell baht; exporters, locals limit losses * Taiwan dollar up on exporters, stock inflows * Ringgit gains on fixing-linked demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 26 The Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday with regional shares at a one-year high, while the Thai baht remained under pressure due to political uncertainty in the wake of a military coup. Trading was subdued with offshore interest subdued as U.S. and British financial markets are closed on Monday. The Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows and exporters' month-end demand. The Malaysian ringgit gained on daily-fixing demand. The South Korean won also advanced on month-end corporate bids, while caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities limited its upside. Asian stocks rose on a strong Wall Street and a decisive win for billionaire Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine's presidential election. Investors were waiting for comments from European Central Bank policymakers, including President Mario Draghi, that might give clues to the ECB's monetary policy meeting on June 5. The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates, a Reuters poll showed, having clearly flagged that possibility at its last monetary policy meeting. "If Draghi gives firm signals of a monetary easing, the U.S. and Japan may not tighten policies any time soon because such moves may strengthen their currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "That will increase capital inflows to Asia more and support currencies here," Park added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as local shares hit a 52-week intraday high amid demand from foreign financial institutions. Exporters bought the island's currency for month-end settlements around 30.100, traders said. Importers bought the greenback for payments on dips, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. The central bank has not been spotted intervening yet, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin trading on demand linked to daily fixing. The Malaysian currency is seen having a resistance at 3.2000 to the dollar now. A senior Malaysian bank trader, however, said the ringgit will eventually strengthen past the level Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit rose 0.2 percent to 2.5554, its strongest since Dec. 3. BAHT The baht edged down as foreign investors sold it on sustained concerns over the political uncertainty. Foreigners unloaded a combined net 20.0 billion baht ($613.6 million) in Bangkok shares in the previous four consecutive sessions. Domestic importers were also expected to buy dollars for payments as the month-end is approaching, traders said. The Thai currency found some relief from demand from exporters for month-end settlements and local interbank speculators. Thai coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Thailand's king had formally endorsed his position as head of the military council that will run the country. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 101.92 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2533 1.2524 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.093 30.180 +0.29 Korean won 1023.90 1024.60 +0.07 Baht 32.590 32.585 -0.02 Peso 43.68 43.67 -0.02 Rupiah 11605.00 11605.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.48 58.52 +0.08 Ringgit 3.2060 3.2120 +0.19 Yuan 6.2365 6.2365 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31 Sing dlr 1.2533 1.2632 +0.79 Taiwan dlr 30.093 29.950 -0.48 Korean won 1023.90 1055.40 +3.08 Baht 32.590 32.860 +0.83 Peso 43.68 44.40 +1.64 Rupiah 11605.00 12160.00 +4.78 Rupee 58.48 61.80 +5.69 Ringgit 3.2060 3.2755 +2.17 Yuan 6.2365 6.0539 -2.93 ($1 = 32.5950 baht) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)