(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 26 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday with regional shares at a one-year high, while the Thai baht underperformed most of its peers due to political uncertainty in the wake of a military coup. Trading was subdued with offshore interest subdued as U.S. and British financial markets are closed on Monday. The Indonesian rupiah rose on bond inflows and the Malaysian ringgit gained on daily-fixing demand. Taiwan's dollar advanced as local stocks hit their highest closing level in nearly three years on foreign demand. The South Korean won ended local trade firmer on month-end demand from exporters, while caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities limited its upside. Dollar/won spot trading volume in the domestic market fell to $2.8 billion, the lowest since November 2008, according to currency brokers. Asian stocks rose on a strong Wall Street and a decisive win for billionaire Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine's presidential election. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 101.92 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2529 1.2524 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.150 30.180 +0.10 Korean won 1023.75 1024.60 +0.08 Baht 32.57 32.59 +0.05 Peso 43.67 43.67 +0.00 Rupiah 11575.00 11605.00 +0.26 Rupee 58.58 58.52 -0.10 Ringgit 3.2055 3.2120 +0.20 Yuan 6.2372 6.2365 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31 Sing dlr 1.2529 1.2632 +0.82 Taiwan dlr 30.150 29.950 -0.66 Korean won 1023.75 1055.40 +3.09 Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89 Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.66 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 58.58 61.80 +5.50 Ringgit 3.2055 3.2755 +2.18 Yuan 6.2372 6.0539 -2.94 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)