May 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.92 101.94 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2532 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.106 30.160 +0.18 Korean won 1023.00 1024.00 +0.10 Baht 32.56 32.59 +0.08 Peso 43.67 43.67 +0.01 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.71 58.71 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2050 3.2105 +0.17 Yuan 6.2383 6.2392 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.92 105.28 +3.29 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2632 +0.89 Taiwan dlr 30.106 29.950 -0.52 Korean won 1023.00 1055.40 +3.17 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.67 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 58.71 61.80 +5.26 Ringgit 3.2050 3.2755 +2.20 Yuan 6.2383 6.0539 -2.96 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)