(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 27 The Indian rupee led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors took profits amid weaker regional stocks, while the South Korean won edged up with exporters lined up to buy it for month-end settlements. The rupee fell as profit-booking hit local shares after India's new Prime Minister Narendra Modi named his cabinet, including the finance minister Arun Jaitley. The Philippine peso ended local trade weaker as investors covered short positions in the dollar. The Singapore dollar fell as much as 0.2 percent to 1.2557 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since May 2, on selling from hedge funds. The city-state's currency may weaken to 1.2562, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between April and May. The next target would be 1.2567, a 55-day moving average. The Malaysian ringgit eased on month-end corporate dollar demand and as some investors booked profits ahead of psychological resistance at 3.2000 to the greenback. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.74 101.94 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2532 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.160 30.160 +0.00 Korean won 1022.90 1024.00 +0.11 Baht 32.61 32.59 -0.08 Peso 43.78 43.67 -0.25 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.93 58.71 -0.37 Ringgit 3.2150 3.2105 -0.14 Yuan 6.2472 6.2392 -0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.74 105.28 +3.47 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2632 +0.63 Taiwan dlr 30.160 29.950 -0.70 Korean won 1022.90 1055.40 +3.18 Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.77 Peso 43.78 44.40 +1.40 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 58.93 61.80 +4.87 Ringgit 3.2150 3.2755 +1.88 Yuan 6.2472 6.0539 -3.09 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)