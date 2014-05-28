* Thai c.bank spotted limiting baht's losses -traders * Philippine peso falls as maturing NDFs boost dollar demand * Singapore dlr up on exporters, 55-day moving avg support (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 28 The Philippine peso led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, pressured by upbeat U.S. economic data and a weaker Chinese yuan, while the Thai baht recovered most of its initial losses - with central bank intervention spotted. The peso hit a near three-week low, tracking its weakness in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market . Indonesia's rupiah fell on importers' dollar demand for month-end payments. Spot Chinese yuan flirted with fresh 18-month lows against the dollar as investors focused on negative news from the property sector as further evidence of a slowdown in the economy. The dollar held steady around an eight-week high against a basket of six major currencies after data showing U.S. durable goods sales unexpectedly rose in April and consumer confidence perked up in May. Still, analysts said the data has not prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to consider an early interest rate hike yet, so emerging Asian currencies may not weaken further. "On a one-month time horizon, I would buy Asia. The recent sell-off has created good entry points for long (positions)," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "We have some profit-taking into the month-end after good performance in INR and CNY," Yokota said, referring to the Indian rupee and the yuan. Last week, the rupee hit an 11-month high on hopes the recent landslide election victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party would bring in a government willing to undertake substantial economic reform. Emerging Asian currencies have benefited extensively from monetary easing by major central banks as investors sought out higher returns from EM assets. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as much as 0.4 percent to 43.965 per dollar, its weakest since May 8 when Standard & Poor's raised the Philippines' rating to two notches above investment grade. Dollar demand linked to maturing NDFs put pressure on the peso, traders said. "It is better to be long (dollar) on dips close to 43.85," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, adding the peso's slides accelerated after it weakened past 43.83, its low on May 21. BAHT The baht eased 0.1 percent to 32.67 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 19, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies. The Thai currency, however, recovered all of the losses as the central bank was spotted intervening around the low to curb the falls, traders said. Thailand's imports in April dropped 14.54 percent from a year earlier, indicating reduced dollar demand from local importers. Factory output fell for a 13th straight month in April, and even though the slide was less than expected it underscored the extent of economic damage from the prolonged political unrest. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained on month-end demand from domestic companies such as exporters. The currency also has a chart support at 1.2565, a 55-day moving average. It has been closing the daily session firmer than average since March 25. Still, some hedge funds sold the Singapore dollar and a weaker yuan limited its gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.93 101.98 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2565 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.111 30.171 +0.20 Korean won 1022.30 1023.20 +0.09 Baht 32.65 32.63 -0.06 Peso 43.94 43.78 -0.36 Rupiah 11605.00 11575.00 -0.26 Rupee 59.14 59.04 -0.17 Ringgit 3.2195 3.2170 -0.08 Yuan 6.2586 6.2486 -0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.93 105.28 +3.28 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2632 +0.63 Taiwan dlr 30.111 29.950 -0.53 Korean won 1022.30 1055.40 +3.24 Baht 32.65 32.86 +0.64 Peso 43.94 44.40 +1.04 Rupiah 11605.00 12160.00 +4.78 Rupee 59.14 61.80 +4.50 Ringgit 3.2195 3.2755 +1.74 Yuan 6.2586 6.0539 -3.27 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Eric Meijer)