* Philippine Q1 GDP +5.7 pct y/y, +1.2 pct q/q * Taiwan dollar up on exporters, stock inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 29 The Philippine peso turned weaker to hit a three-week low on Thursday as disappointing first-quarter growth prompted investors to cut bullish bets previously built on a rating upgrade and expectations of a central bank rate hike. The Philippine economy grew at its slowest annual pace of 5.7 percent in over two years in the first quarter, missing market expectations of 6.4 percent expansion, hurt by the impact of last year's super typhoon. The peso fell as much as 0.4 percent to 44.05 per dollar, its weakest since May 8 when Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating and the central bank hiked lenders' reserve requirements. Those moves helped the peso touch a near six-month high on May 14. Manila shares lost more than 1 percent, while five- and 10-year government bond yields rose. "The data took away any hope for a rate hike in the short term and also decreased the pressure on ratings agencies to upgrade the Philippines," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. The trader expected the peso to weaken to 44.20. Many economists, however, expected the central bank to raise interest rates unless inflationary pressure is easing. They also stayed optimistic that robust consumption and investment would support growth ahead. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco said on Wednesday that the central bank expects annual inflation in May be to between 3.9 and 4.7 percent, compared with 4.1 percent in April. "The BSP should not bother," said Andy Ji, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Asian currency strategist in Singapore, adding first-quarter growth missed the forecast mainly due to the weather. Ji said the peso could rebound if May inflation data due on June 5 confirms the central bank's stance. He would look for chances to buy the peso on dips for a target of 43.65. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies edged up on month-end corporate demand and as the Chinese yuan turned higher. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.3 percent to 30.048 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since April 18. Foreign financial institutions bought the Taiwan dollar for stocks. Domestic exporters purchased the island's currency for month-end settlements around 30.080-30.090, traders said. Importers, however, bought the U.S. dollar for payments on dips, limiting the Taiwan dollar's gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 101.84 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2551 1.2562 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.050 30.151 +0.34 Korean won 1021.10 1021.40 +0.03 Baht 32.73 32.70 -0.09 Peso 43.98 43.88 -0.23 *Rupiah 11625.00 11625.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.81 58.93 +0.20 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2225 +0.08 Yuan 6.2520 6.2556 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 105.28 +3.48 Sing dlr 1.2551 1.2632 +0.65 Taiwan dlr 30.050 29.950 -0.33 Korean won 1021.10 1055.40 +3.36 Baht 32.73 32.86 +0.40 Peso 43.98 44.40 +0.94 Rupiah 11625.00 12160.00 +4.60 Rupee 58.81 61.80 +5.08 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2755 +1.72 Yuan 6.2520 6.0539 -3.17 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)