(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 29 The Thai baht and the Philippine peso fell on Thursday when most emerging Asian currencies rose on month-end corporate demand and a rebound in the Chinese yuan. The baht eased 0.2 percent to 32.77 against the greenback, its weakest since Feb. 19 on sustained concerns over political unrest. Thailand's military rulers held out little hope for early elections, saying conditions had to be right and divisions healed before there could be a return to civilian rule. The peso fell as much as 0.4 percent to 44.05 per dollar, its weakest since May 8 when Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating and the central bank hiked lenders' reserve requirements. The Philippine economy unexpectedly grew at its slowest pace in two years in the first quarter, hurt by the impact of last year's super typhoon, raising some speculation the central bank may delay an expected increase in its policy rate. Their Asian peers, however, rose on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Regional units also found support as the yuan snapped a five-day losing streak with investors seeing its recent drop as overdone. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.55 101.84 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2562 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.116 30.151 +0.12 Korean won 1020.50 1021.40 +0.09 Baht 32.77 32.70 -0.21 Peso 43.90 43.88 -0.05 *Rupiah 11625.00 11625.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.90 58.93 +0.05 Ringgit 3.2150 3.2225 +0.23 Yuan 6.2460 6.2556 +0.15 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.55 105.28 +3.67 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2632 +0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.116 29.950 -0.55 Korean won 1020.50 1055.40 +3.42 Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27 Peso 43.90 44.40 +1.13 Rupiah 11625.00 12160.00 +4.60 Rupee 58.90 61.80 +4.92 Ringgit 3.2150 3.2755 +1.88 Yuan 6.2460 6.0539 -3.08 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)