* S.Korea intervenes to defend 1,020/dlr -traders * Rupee leads Asia FX gains in May * Baht, rupiah fall for month on politics (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 30 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Friday as lower U.S. Treasury yields supported emerging Asian currencies, while most regional currencies were set to enjoy monthly gains thanks to yield-hunting. The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,017.1 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008 on demand from offshore funds and exporters. It gave up most of its earlier gains, however, with the foreign exchange authorities spotted intervening to prevent it from strengthening beyond 1,020, traders said. The Taiwan dollar advanced to its strongest in more than seven weeks on foreign financial inflows and month-end corporate demand. The Philippine peso gained, tracking its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards and with five- and 10-year government bond yields down. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Thursday fell to the lowest since last June ahead of an auction on news the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years during the first quarter. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to appreciate further in June as investors are likely to keep looking for higher yields, especially with the European Central Bank seen easing monetary policy in June, analysts said. "We will see more money coming to Asia, so Asian currencies will strengthen," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "I am currently overweight on Asian currencies, except the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah," Park added. A top Federal Reserve official called for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates soon after it winds down its bond-buying stimulus, but the comment has not altered optimism on emerging Asian currencies yet. Despite such comments, investors doubt the Fed would hike rates particularly quickly. "The Fed stuff is on the back burner now," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "Asia is lagging thus far probably due to lingering China uncertainties. We could see some more upside in Asia." RUPEE WELCOMES MODI VICTORY So far in May, most emerging Asian currencies have risen, led by the Indian rupee, which has gained 2.3 percent against the dollar so far this month, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian currency has enjoyed hefty capital inflows on hopes for the new government led by business-friendly and pro-reform Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The peso followed the rupee with a 1.8 percent gain as Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating and the central bank hiked lenders' reserve requirements. If the Philippine currency maintains the gain, that would be the largest monthly rise since September last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysia's ringgit has appreciated 1.4 percent as the central bank signalled a rate hike and on solid first-quarter growth. By contrast, the baht has slid 1.2 percent, which would be the largest monthly loss since December, after the military seized government power. The rupiah has also eased 0.6 percent on growing uncertainty over the outcome of Indonesia's presidential elections in July. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar on Friday rose as much as 0.5 percent to 29.965 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since April 10. Domestic exporters bought the island's currency even when it was stronger than 30.000 for month-end settlements as it was the last business day of May. Importers, by contrast, purchased the U.S. dollar around 29.980 for payments. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem the Taiwan dollar's upside yet, traders said. Still, caution over the authority's bids for the greenback increased as the Taiwan dollar was firmer than a 200-day moving average 30.013. The Taiwan dollar has been closing the local daily sessions weaker than the average since Dec. 19. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 101.80 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2547 1.2545 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.985 30.128 +0.48 Korean won 1020.10 1020.60 +0.05 Baht 32.74 32.77 +0.09 Peso 43.83 43.90 +0.16 Rupiah 11625.00 11625.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.96 59.03 +0.12 Ringgit 3.2155 3.2155 +0.00 Yuan 6.2429 6.2399 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 105.28 +3.63 Sing dlr 1.2547 1.2632 +0.68 Taiwan dlr 29.985 29.950 -0.12 Korean won 1020.10 1055.40 +3.46 Baht 32.74 32.86 +0.37 Peso 43.83 44.40 +1.29 Rupiah 11625.00 12160.00 +4.60 Rupee 58.96 61.80 +4.82 Ringgit 3.2155 3.2755 +1.87 Yuan 6.2429 6.0539 -3.03 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)