(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 30 Most emerging Asian currencies were set to post monthly gains for May as investors searched for higher yields amid easy monetary policies of major central banks. The South Korean won rose as much as 0.3 percent at one point to 1,017.1 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008, on demand from offshore funds and exporters. But traders said repeated interventions by foreign exchange authorities drove it back and it closed at 1,020.1, up marginally on the day. "Exporters' demand was not strong," said an official of the foreign exchange authority, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. "We cannot just stay put when (dollar) short positions aggressively increased led by offshore forces." The won has risen 3.5 percent against the dollar so far this year, compared with a 3.6 percent gain in the yen. South Korea and Japan compete in key export markets. Most emerging Asian currencies firmed for the month, led by the Indian rupee, which gained 2.1 percent against the greenback, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian currency has enjoyed hefty capital inflows on hopes for the new government of business-friendly and pro-reform Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Philippine peso followed the rupee with a 1.9 percent gain as Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating and the central bank hiked reserve requirements for lenders. The currency's gain in May was the largest monthly appreciation since September last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysia's ringgit appreciated 1.5 percent as the central bank signalled an interestrate hike and on solid first-quarter growth. By contrast, the Thai baht has slid 1.4 percent, which would be the largest monthly loss since December, after the military seized power in a bid to end months of political unrest which were taking a growing toll on the economy. The rupiah eased 0.7 percent on growing uncertainty over the outcome of Indonesia's presidential elections in July. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.63 101.80 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2538 1.2545 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.128 +0.29 Korean won 1020.00 1020.60 +0.06 Baht 32.82 32.77 -0.15 Peso 43.76 43.90 +0.32 Rupiah 11640.00 11625.00 -0.13 Rupee 59.06 59.03 -0.05 Ringgit 3.2120 3.2155 +0.11 Yuan 6.2464 6.2399 -0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.63 105.28 +3.59 Sing dlr 1.2538 1.2632 +0.75 Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.950 -0.31 Korean won 1020.00 1055.40 +3.47 Baht 32.82 32.86 +0.12 Peso 43.76 44.40 +1.45 Rupiah 11640.00 12160.00 +4.47 Rupee 59.06 61.80 +4.64 Ringgit 3.2120 3.2755 +1.98 Yuan 6.2464 6.0539 -3.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Lee Shin-hyung in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)