June 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.94 101.79 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2548 -0.04 *Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.050 +0.03 Korean won 1023.10 1020.10 -0.29 Baht 32.84 32.85 +0.03 Peso 43.83 43.76 -0.17 Rupiah 11730.00 11670.00 -0.51 Rupee 59.10 59.10 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2205 3.2130 -0.23 *Yuan 6.2473 6.2473 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.94 105.28 +3.27 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2632 +0.63 Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.950 -0.31 Korean won 1023.10 1055.40 +3.16 Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.06 Peso 43.83 44.40 +1.28 Rupiah 11730.00 12160.00 +3.67 Rupee 59.10 61.80 +4.57 Ringgit 3.2205 3.2755 +1.71 Yuan 6.2473 6.0539 -3.10 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)