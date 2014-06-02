* Indonesia Apr trade balance at -$1.97 bln vs +$0.22 f'cast * Won falls on foreign selling, intervention caution * Ringgit slides as stocks underperform (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 2 The rupiah hit its weakest level in more than three months on Monday after Indonesia unexpectedly reported a trade deficit, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies as investors took profits on May's gains amid broad strength in the dollar. Regional units came under further pressure as the Australian dollar was hit by data showing Australian building approvals in April fell more than expected. The South Korean won fell as foreign investors sold the currency amid caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. Malaysia's ringgit slid on weaker domestic stocks . "The market appeared to adjust positions on the Australian dollar's weakness," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Still, Asian currencies have more positive factors given a recovery in China's economy and the ECB's further easing," Jeong added. Chinese factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in May due to rising new orders, official data showed on Sunday, increasing hopes that the economy is regaining momentum in the second quarter. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver economic stimulus on Thursday via monetary easing. The speculation has caused investors to seek higher yields in emerging Asia, helping most regional currencies enjoy monthly gains. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,750 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 24. Indonesia reported a surprise $1.97 billion trade deficit in April, against the market forecast of a $0.22 billion surplus and following two consecutive months of surpluses, official data showed earlier. The rupiah is seen staying weaker in June as inflationary pressure and imports could pick up on rising consumption ahead of Ramadan, traders said. A Jakarta-based trader said the currency may also come under pressure from dollar demand linked to dividend payments. WON The won slid as mounting caution over possible intervention caused investors to cut holdings in the currency. Last week, the foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollars to prevent the won from strengthening beyond 1,020 to the greenback, traders said. Foreign investors bought dollars in the futures market, traders said. South Korean exports in May suffered their worst decline in eight months due to a drop in Chinese demand and fewer working days. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as Kuala Lumpur shares lost 0.6 percent, underperforming most regional stock markets. Investors also covered dollar-short positions on the Australian dollar's slide. Still, traders expected the ECB's potential easing to support the ringgit, as the monetary policy may spur more capital inflows to Asia. "It is just market squaring up for mega events this week such as the ECB meeting," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the ringgit's daily loss. The trader said he was looking to buy the ringgit around 3.2350 per dollar on dips. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 101.79 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2558 1.2548 -0.08 *Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.050 +0.03 Korean won 1024.00 1020.10 -0.38 Baht 32.86 32.85 -0.02 Peso 43.86 43.76 -0.23 Rupiah 11750.00 11670.00 -0.68 Rupee 59.08 59.10 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2240 3.2130 -0.34 *Yuan 6.2473 6.2473 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 105.28 +3.19 Sing dlr 1.2558 1.2632 +0.59 Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.950 -0.31 Korean won 1024.00 1055.40 +3.07 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.02 Peso 43.86 44.40 +1.22 Rupiah 11750.00 12160.00 +3.49 Rupee 59.08 61.80 +4.60 Ringgit 3.2240 3.2755 +1.60 Yuan 6.2473 6.0539 -3.10 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Gallagher)