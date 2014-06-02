(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 2 The rupiah hit its weakest level in more than three months on Monday after Indonesia unexpectedly reported a trade deficit, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies as investors took profits on May's gains amid broad strength in the dollar. Regional units came under further pressure as the Australian dollar was hit by data showing Australian building approvals in April fell more than expected. The rupiah lost nearly 1 percent to 11,785 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 21, after Indonesia posted its largest trade deficit in nine months with surprisingly weak exports. The South Korean won fell as foreign investors sold the currency and some traders suspected intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. Malaysia's ringgit slid on weaker domestic stocks . CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 101.79 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2548 -0.12 *Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.050 +0.03 Korean won 1023.90 1020.10 -0.37 Baht 32.88 32.85 -0.09 Peso 43.80 43.76 -0.09 Rupiah 11765.00 11670.00 -0.81 Rupee 59.16 59.10 -0.10 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2130 -0.37 *Yuan 6.2473 6.2473 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 105.28 +3.24 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2632 +0.55 Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.950 -0.31 Korean won 1023.90 1055.40 +3.08 Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.06 Peso 43.80 44.40 +1.36 Rupiah 11765.00 12160.00 +3.36 Rupee 59.16 61.80 +4.46 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2755 +1.57 Yuan 6.2473 6.0539 -3.10 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)