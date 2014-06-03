* Thai consumer confidence in May improves post-coup * Foreigners turn net buyers in Thai stocks on Monday * Baht long-term outlook still in doubt (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 3 The Thai baht snapped a five-session losing streak on Tuesday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, on hopes over upcoming economic reforms by the military government. The Indonesian rupiah, however, failed to ride on the overall appreciation in regional currencies, hitting its weakest in more than three months after the country on Monday reported a large trade deficit in April. The baht rose 0.6 percent to 32.71 per dollar as of 0415 GMT as the military government running Thailand has drawn up a list of emergency steps such as approvals of pending investment projects to support the economy. Consumer confidence in May also improved, while Moody's Investors Service on Monday affirmed the country's Baa1 credit rating with a stable outlook. Local investors were lined up to buy the baht on dips, anticipating demand from offshore funds as Bangkok stocks extended gains. "The junta's quick focus on the economy and preparation for emergency economic measures could have restored investor confidence somewhat," said Maybank in a note to clients. On Monday, foreign investors turned net buyers in Thailand's stock market for the first time since May 20 when the army introduced martial law, according to Thomson Reuters data. Such signs of a resumption in foreign buying may further support the baht, but analysts expect the currency to stay under pressure due to a lack of long-term solutions to quell political instability. The junta's economic reform plan will provide potential for more strength in the baht in the near term but it is not a "game changer", said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "We may fall back to 32.65-60 in dollar/baht but don't expect to fall much below this level," Cavenagh said. Fresh elections and a clear path towards a more stable government and outlook could be attractive to foreign investors, he added. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 0.6 percent to 11,825 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 20, tracking the weakness in overnight non-deliverable forwards markets. Technically, the Indonesian currency is likely to weaken to 11,883, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between December and March, analysts said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,806 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,740. Sliding exports pushed Indonesia's trade balance into its second biggest monthly deficit in five years in April, renewing concerns over the worst performing emerging Asian currency last year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.38 102.38 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2569 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.050 +0.17 Korean won 1023.80 1024.10 +0.03 Baht 32.71 32.89 +0.57 Peso 43.79 43.80 +0.02 Rupiah 11800.00 11760.00 -0.34 Rupee 59.13 59.15 +0.04 Ringgit 3.2270 3.2273 +0.01 Yuan 6.2462 6.2473 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.38 105.28 +2.83 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2632 +0.62 Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1023.80 1055.40 +3.09 Baht 32.71 32.86 +0.47 Peso 43.79 44.40 +1.38 Rupiah 11800.00 12160.00 +3.05 Rupee 59.13 61.80 +4.52 Ringgit 3.2270 3.2755 +1.50 Yuan 6.2462 6.0539 -3.08 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)