(Updates rates. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 3 The Thai baht snapped a five-session losing streak on Tuesday as the military government listed urgent steps to be taken to boost an economy at risk of entering recession, while most other emerging Asian currencies eased. The baht rose 0.6 percent to 32.69 per dollar as of 0810 GMT. Thai consumer confidence in May also improved, while Moody's Investors Service on Monday affirmed the country's Baa1 credit rating with a stable outlook. The Indian rupee eased as the central bank was spotted intervening to check appreciation in the best-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. The rupee came off lows briefly after the Reserve Bank of India left its key policy rate on hold, and eased rules to spur bank lending. The Indonesian rupiah hit its weakest in more than three months, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, after the country on Monday reported a large trade deficit in April. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.38 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2559 1.2569 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.052 30.050 -0.01 Korean won 1023.00 1024.10 +0.11 Baht 32.69 32.89 +0.61 Peso 43.81 43.80 -0.02 Rupiah 11805.00 11760.00 -0.38 Rupee 59.29 59.15 -0.22 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2273 -0.02 Yuan 6.2532 6.2473 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.2559 1.2632 +0.58 Taiwan dlr 30.052 29.950 -0.34 Korean won 1023.00 1055.40 +3.17 Baht 32.69 32.86 +0.52 Peso 43.81 44.40 +1.34 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 59.29 61.80 +4.24 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2755 +1.47 Yuan 6.2532 6.0539 -3.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)