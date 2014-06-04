* Rupiah falls on importers' dollar demand, NDFs * Singapore dollar hits near six-week low after weak PMI * Philippine peso down on dollar short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 4 The Indonesian rupiah hit a near four-month low on Wednesday, leading a decline among emerging Asian currencies as investors added to their dollar holdings on higher U.S. yields. Spot rupiah fell on importers' dollar demand and its weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Singapore dollar fell to a near six-week low on slower growth in manufacturing activity in May. The Philippine peso eased as short-term investors covered bearish dollar bets. U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday rose to their highest in three weeks. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to find some support if the European Central Bank eases monetary policy on Thursday, as such action may spur more inflows to Asia for higher returns. Such expectations, however, have partly been reflected in emerging Asian currencies, some analysts and traders said. "If it is just a rate cut, there would be no impact on emerging Asia," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "The best scenario for Asia FX is the ECB easing with additional measures, such as some quantitative easing or maybe some targeted to SME lending, to ease credit," he said. Sources told Reuters last month that the ECB was preparing a package of policy options for its meeting this week, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). In May, most emerging Asian currencies rose on expectations that easier monetary policies of major central banks would lead more investors to seek higher yields in emerging markets. Investors were also awaiting U.S. May jobs data due on Friday. U.S. employers probably added 218,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists. While that would be a step down from April's robust 288,000 jobs gain, it would still be above the average for the preceding six months. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 0.9 percent to 11,890 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 14, on dollar demand from local importers for payments. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,810 per dollar, slightly weaker than the previous day's 11,806. On Tuesday, central bank deputy governor Perry Warjiyo told Reuters that Indonesia's current account deficit would be around 2.8-2.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, compared with 3.3 percent last year. Still, traders expected the rupiah to stay softer as worries about a current account gap renewed after a large trade deficit in April. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as local investors covered short positions in the dollar, while local companies such as exporters bought the Philippine currency on dips, traders said. The unit is seen staying under pressure for the time being as Asian currencies will likely weaken on higher U.S. yields, traders said. A senior Philippine bank trader said the peso may weaken to 44.20 per dollar. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell as much as 0.2 percent to 1.2587 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest since April 25. The city-state's manufacturing activity grew in May but at a slower pace than in April, a survey showed late on Tuesday. Some funds bought the Singapore dollar on dips as it has a chart support area between 1.2585 and 1.2595, traders said. The currency has been closing daily sessions firmer than a 200-day moving average of 1.2585 since April 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.74 102.51 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2562 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.030 30.064 +0.11 Korean won 1023.00 1024.10 +0.11 Baht 32.68 32.68 +0.00 Peso 43.90 43.81 -0.19 Rupiah 11875.00 11780.00 -0.80 Rupee 59.43 59.39 -0.07 Ringgit 3.2340 3.2290 -0.15 Yuan 6.2552 6.2541 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.74 105.28 +2.47 Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2632 +0.45 Taiwan dlr 30.030 29.950 -0.27 Korean won 1023.00 1055.40 +3.17 Baht 32.68 32.86 +0.55 Peso 43.90 44.40 +1.14 Rupiah 11875.00 12160.00 +2.40 Rupee 59.43 61.80 +4.00 Ringgit 3.2340 3.2755 +1.28 Yuan 6.2552 6.0539 -3.22 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for elections. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)