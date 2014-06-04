(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 4 The Indonesian rupiah hit a near four-month low on Wednesday, leading a decline among emerging Asian currencies as investors added to their dollar holdings on higher U.S. yields. Spot rupiah fell as much as 0.9 percent to 11,890 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 14, on importers' dollar demand and its weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Singapore dollar fell to a near six-week low of 1.2587 to the greenback on slower growth in manufacturing activity in May. It recovered some losses as it has a chart support area between 1.2585 and 1.2595, traders said. The Philippine peso eased as interbank speculators covered bearish dollar bets. Thailand's baht, however, edged up as foreign investors were net buyers of Bangkok shares in the previous two consecutive sessions on optimism over upcoming economic reforms by the military government. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.62 102.51 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2562 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.095 30.064 -0.10 *Korean won 1023.00 1024.10 +0.11 Baht 32.63 32.68 +0.15 Peso 43.88 43.81 -0.16 Rupiah 11850.00 11780.00 -0.59 Rupee 59.32 59.39 +0.11 Ringgit 3.2355 3.2290 -0.20 Yuan 6.2502 6.2541 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.62 105.28 +2.59 Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2632 +0.43 Taiwan dlr 30.095 29.950 -0.48 Korean won 1023.00 1055.40 +3.17 Baht 32.63 32.86 +0.70 Peso 43.88 44.40 +1.17 Rupiah 11850.00 12160.00 +2.62 Rupee 59.32 61.80 +4.18 Ringgit 3.2355 3.2755 +1.24 Yuan 6.2502 6.0539 -3.14 * Financial markets in South Korea were closed for elections. ($1 = 32.6850 baht) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)