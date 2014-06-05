* BSP says ready to act if inflation target at risk * Taiwan dollar, won rise on exporter demand * Ringgit gains on custodian bank demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 5 Most emerging Asian currencies crawled higher on Thursday with the European Central Bank expected to ease monetary policy later in the day to tackle deflation, while the peso rose on hawkish comments from the Philippines' central bank. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won advanced on demand from exporters for settlements. Malaysia's ringgit gained as custodian banks and interbank speculators bought the currency in expectation of more inflows from any ECB easing. The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates, putting the deposit rate into negative territory for the first time. It is also seen offering longer-term loans linked to further lending without large-scale asset purchases as the Bank of Japan has done. The prospect of ECB easing has been expected to encourage investors to seek higher yields in emerging markets - especially in Asia. Emerging Asian currencies appeared to have priced-in such expectations to some degree, so regional currencies may slide if the ECB's action is not seen as aggressive enough, analysts said. "If it just meets expectations, Asian currencies may see some correction as they have been strengthening on liquidity hopes," said Jeong My-young, research head at Samsung Futures in Seoul. That said, any disappointment with the ECB's decision may not affect regional currencies too badly, some analysts and traders said. "Should EUR see significant short-covering on the back of a less dovish action, it may have a knock-on USD-suppressive impact across global currencies, which could result in significant selling pressure in USD/Asia," Scotiabank said in a client note. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose after the central bank chief said it is ready to tweak policy if price pressures continue to mount and put its inflation target at risk. The comments came were made after news Philippine inflation accelerated in May to a 2 1/2-year high, even though analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep rates steady for now to support the economy. Initially, the Philippine currency had briefly eased as the faster-than-expected inflation caused investors to sell government bonds, traders said. Still, the peso may strengthen if and when the ECB eases monetary policy. "There should still be some money flowing out of Europe and it will look for higher yields such as the Philippines'," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced as exporters bought it for settlements between 30.050 and 30.070 per U.S. dollar, traders said. The island's currency, however, failed to extend gains on importer demand for the greenback on dips around 30.020. Foreign investors also sold the Taiwan dollar. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on demand from custodian banks for non-deliverable forwards, traders said. Traders were looking for chances to buy the ringgit on dips, hoping for more inflows after the ECB's expected easing. The Malaysian currency appeared to have priced-in a potential ECB move to some degree and is still expected to strengthen further, traders said. "I will stay short (dollar) for a slow drift lower to 3.20-3.22," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. Last month, Malaysia's central bank signalled it may need to tighten monetary policy soon to counter a "continued build-up of financial imbalances" such as rising household debt. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.48 102.76 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2571 1.2581 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.039 30.102 +0.21 Korean won 1021.10 1023.10 +0.20 Baht 32.68 32.67 -0.03 Peso 43.80 43.88 +0.18 Rupiah 11885.00 11885.00 +0.00 Rupee 59.29 59.33 +0.07 Ringgit 3.2315 3.2385 +0.22 Yuan 6.2541 6.2504 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.48 105.28 +2.73 Sing dlr 1.2571 1.2632 +0.49 Taiwan dlr 30.039 29.950 -0.30 Korean won 1021.10 1055.40 +3.36 Baht 32.68 32.86 +0.55 Peso 43.80 44.40 +1.36 Rupiah 11885.00 12160.00 +2.31 Rupee 59.29 61.80 +4.23 Ringgit 3.2315 3.2755 +1.36 Yuan 6.2541 6.0539 -3.20 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)