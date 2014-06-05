* BSP says ready to act if inflation target at risk
* Taiwan dollar, won rise on exporter demand
* Ringgit gains on custodian bank demand
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 5 Most emerging Asian currencies
crawled higher on Thursday with the European Central Bank
expected to ease monetary policy later in the day to tackle
deflation, while the peso rose on hawkish comments from the
Philippines' central bank.
The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won
advanced on demand from exporters for settlements.
Malaysia's ringgit gained as custodian banks and
interbank speculators bought the currency in expectation of more
inflows from any ECB easing.
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates, putting
the deposit rate into negative territory for the first time. It
is also seen offering longer-term loans linked to further
lending without large-scale asset purchases as the Bank of Japan
has done.
The prospect of ECB easing has been expected to encourage
investors to seek higher yields in emerging markets - especially
in Asia.
Emerging Asian currencies appeared to have priced-in such
expectations to some degree, so regional currencies may slide if
the ECB's action is not seen as aggressive enough, analysts
said.
"If it just meets expectations, Asian currencies may see
some correction as they have been strengthening on liquidity
hopes," said Jeong My-young, research head at Samsung Futures in
Seoul.
That said, any disappointment with the ECB's decision may
not affect regional currencies too badly, some analysts and
traders said.
"Should EUR see significant short-covering on the back of a
less dovish action, it may have a knock-on USD-suppressive
impact across global currencies, which could result in
significant selling pressure in USD/Asia," Scotiabank said in a
client note.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose after the central bank chief said it is ready
to tweak policy if price pressures continue to mount and put its
inflation target at risk.
The comments came were made after news Philippine inflation
accelerated in May to a 2 1/2-year high, even though analysts
expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep rates steady for
now to support the economy.
Initially, the Philippine currency had briefly eased as the
faster-than-expected inflation caused investors to sell
government bonds, traders said.
Still, the peso may strengthen if and when the ECB eases
monetary policy.
"There should still be some money flowing out of Europe and
it will look for higher yields such as the Philippines'," said a
foreign bank trader in Manila.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced as exporters bought it for
settlements between 30.050 and 30.070 per U.S. dollar, traders
said.
The island's currency, however, failed to extend gains on
importer demand for the greenback on dips around 30.020.
Foreign investors also sold the Taiwan dollar.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained on demand from custodian banks for
non-deliverable forwards, traders said.
Traders were looking for chances to buy the ringgit on dips,
hoping for more inflows after the ECB's expected easing.
The Malaysian currency appeared to have priced-in a
potential ECB move to some degree and is still expected to
strengthen further, traders said.
"I will stay short (dollar) for a slow drift lower to
3.20-3.22," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
Last month, Malaysia's central bank signalled it may need to
tighten monetary policy soon to counter a "continued build-up of
financial imbalances" such as rising household debt.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.48 102.76 +0.27
Sing dlr 1.2571 1.2581 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.039 30.102 +0.21
Korean won 1021.10 1023.10 +0.20
Baht 32.68 32.67 -0.03
Peso 43.80 43.88 +0.18
Rupiah 11885.00 11885.00 +0.00
Rupee 59.29 59.33 +0.07
Ringgit 3.2315 3.2385 +0.22
Yuan 6.2541 6.2504 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.48 105.28 +2.73
Sing dlr 1.2571 1.2632 +0.49
Taiwan dlr 30.039 29.950 -0.30
Korean won 1021.10 1055.40 +3.36
Baht 32.68 32.86 +0.55
Peso 43.80 44.40 +1.36
Rupiah 11885.00 12160.00 +2.31
Rupee 59.29 61.80 +4.23
Ringgit 3.2315 3.2755 +1.36
Yuan 6.2541 6.0539 -3.20
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric
Meijer)