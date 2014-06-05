* Baht short positions largest since late January
* Rupiah sentiment turns bearish
* Yuan short positions smallest since late February
SINGAPORE, June 5 Short positions in the Thai
baht rose to a near four-month high in the last two weeks after
the military seized power, while sentiment on the Indonesian
rupiah turned bearish for the first time in nearly four months,
a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Bearish bets on the baht rose to the highest level
since late January after the military took control of the
country on May 22 in a bid to restore order after months of
political turmoil, according to a survey of 14 currency
analysts.
The baht hit a four-month low on fears the coup would fuel
capital outflows, but has since pared some of its losses after
the military government said it is drawing up emergency measures
to revive the stumbling economy.
Sentiment on the rupiah turned sour for the first
time since mid-February, on renewed worries about Indonesia's
current account deficit after the country on Monday reported its
largest trade gap in nine months in April.
Short positions on the rupiah were the largest since late
January, as investors stayed cautious ahead of July's
presidential election.
Pessimism on the Chinese yuan persisted although
short positions fell to the smallest level since late February.
Some investors took profits from their dollar long positions to
the renminbi.
Sentiment on most other emerging Asian currencies turned
less optimistic.
Long positions in the Indian rupee fell by around a
third as the central bank was spotted intervening to stem
further strength in the best performing Asian currency so far
this year.
Bullish bets on the South Korean won were also
trimmed as foreign exchange authorities there followed suit.
Sentiment on the Singapore dollar became almost
neutral as the yuan stayed weak. The city-state's manufacturing
activity grew in May but at a slower pace than in April, a
survey showed.
Long positions in the Malaysian ringgit and the
Philippine peso fell slightly as investors booked
profits.
The previous poll published on May 22 showed bullish bets on
the two currencies had risen to their largest levels in more
than one year.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
6-June 0.29 -1.21 -0.06 0.51 -0.29 -1.01 -0.65 -0.69 0.73
22-May 0.53 -1.24 -0.32 -0.60 -0.28 -1.47 -0.94 -0.88 0.54
8-May 0.31 -1.50 -0.74 -0.40 -0.60 -0.90 -0.65 -0.46 0.17
24-Apr 0.73 -0.88 0.08 -0.33 -0.02 -0.32 -0.17 0.07 0.13
10-Apr 0.69 -1.12 -0.68 -1.00 -0.34 -1.14 -0.64 0.07 0.10
27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35
13-Mar 0.41 -0.01 0.23 -1.28 0.35 -1.22 -0.43 -0.18 0.07
27-Feb 0.00 -0.09 -0.07 -0.87 0.52 -0.40 -0.31 0.14 0.59
13-Feb -0.90 -0.66 -0.38 0.02 0.48 -0.20 0.28 0.16 0.35
30-Jan -1.15 -0.01 0.14 0.85 0.46 0.22 0.48 0.53 0.93
