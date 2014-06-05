(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 5 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday, helped by hopes of more inflows for higher yields as the European Central Bank is expected to ease monetary policy later in the day to tackle deflation. The South Korean won rose 0.2 percent to 9.9376 against the yen, its strongest since September 2008. The won rose against the dollar on demand from offshore funds and local exporters, while the yen had been weak in the past several days against the greenback due to higher U.S. Treasury yields. Indonesia's rupiah rose as short-term government bond yields slid and on its strength in non-deliverable forwards . The Malaysian ringgit gained as custodian banks and interbank speculators bought the currency on expectation of more inflows from any ECB easing. The Philippine peso rose after the central bank chief said it is ready to tweak policy if price pressures continue to mount and put its inflation target at risk. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 102.76 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2581 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.076 30.102 +0.09 Korean won 1019.70 1023.10 +0.33 Baht 32.64 32.67 +0.09 Peso 43.82 43.88 +0.15 Rupiah 11845.00 11885.00 +0.34 Rupee 59.30 59.33 +0.05 Ringgit 3.2275 3.2385 +0.34 Yuan 6.2511 6.2504 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 105.28 +2.68 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2632 +0.56 Taiwan dlr 30.076 29.950 -0.42 Korean won 1019.70 1055.40 +3.50 Baht 32.64 32.86 +0.67 Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.32 Rupiah 11845.00 12160.00 +2.66 Rupee 59.30 61.80 +4.22 Ringgit 3.2275 3.2755 +1.49 Yuan 6.2511 6.0539 -3.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)