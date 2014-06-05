(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, June 5 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Thursday, helped by hopes of more inflows for higher
yields as the European Central Bank is expected to ease monetary
policy later in the day to tackle deflation.
The South Korean won rose 0.2 percent to 9.9376
against the yen, its strongest since September 2008.
The won rose against the dollar on demand from
offshore funds and local exporters, while the yen had
been weak in the past several days against the greenback due to
higher U.S. Treasury yields.
Indonesia's rupiah rose as short-term government
bond yields slid and on its strength in non-deliverable forwards
.
The Malaysian ringgit gained as custodian banks and
interbank speculators bought the currency on expectation of more
inflows from any ECB easing.
The Philippine peso rose after the central bank
chief said it is ready to tweak policy if price pressures
continue to mount and put its inflation target at risk.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.53 102.76 +0.22
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2581 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 30.076 30.102 +0.09
Korean won 1019.70 1023.10 +0.33
Baht 32.64 32.67 +0.09
Peso 43.82 43.88 +0.15
Rupiah 11845.00 11885.00 +0.34
Rupee 59.30 59.33 +0.05
Ringgit 3.2275 3.2385 +0.34
Yuan 6.2511 6.2504 -0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.53 105.28 +2.68
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2632 +0.56
Taiwan dlr 30.076 29.950 -0.42
Korean won 1019.70 1055.40 +3.50
Baht 32.64 32.86 +0.67
Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.32
Rupiah 11845.00 12160.00 +2.66
Rupee 59.30 61.80 +4.22
Ringgit 3.2275 3.2755 +1.49
Yuan 6.2511 6.0539 -3.15
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)