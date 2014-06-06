US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 102.42 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2524 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.995 30.088 +0.31 Korean won 1020.00 1020.50 +0.05 *Baht 32.57 32.67 +0.31 Peso 43.64 43.82 +0.41 Rupiah 11822.00 11850.00 +0.24 Rupee 59.33 59.33 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2190 3.2285 +0.30 Yuan 6.2445 6.2548 +0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.950 -0.15 Korean won 1020.00 1055.40 +3.47 Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89 Peso 43.64 44.40 +1.74 Rupiah 11822.00 12160.00 +2.86 Rupee 59.33 61.80 +4.16 Ringgit 3.2190 3.2755 +1.76 Yuan 6.2445 6.0539 -3.05 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487