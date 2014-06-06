* Malaysia Apr exports growth, trade surplus beat f'casts * Baht near 2-week high on offshore funds * Philippine peso gains on interbank speculators (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 6 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as the European Central Bank eased its monetary policy, as expected, raising hopes of increased capital flows to Asia, while also finding support from a strong yuan. The Chinese currency advanced after the central bank raised the daily fixing for the renminbi by the largest percentage in a single day since early January. Malaysia's ringgit gained on strong April trade data. The Thai baht hit a near two-week high on demand from offshore funds. Interbank speculators in the Philippines lifted the peso. On Thursday, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows, launched a series of steps to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more, if needed, to prevent deflation. With more money from the ECB, investors are likely to keep looking for higher yields in emerging Asia, traders and analysts said. "The ECB will provide unlimited, cheaper funds at fixed rates for extended periods of time," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "This will boost the global carry trade, attracting portfolio capital to Asia, and improve European growth prospects, boding well for Asian exports," said Kowalczyk. The Indian rupee, the ringgit and the Philippine peso were preferred for the carry trade, he added. Still, some emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to fully benefit from the ECB's easing due to local issues, analysts said, noting regional foreign exchange authorities were likely to act to reduce the volatility created by capital inflows. "External balances for some Asian currencies such as the IDR still need to improve," said Paul Mackel, head of currency strategy at HSBC, in a client note, referring to the Indonesian rupiah. Despite Friday's gain, the rupiah has fallen 1.4 percent so far this week, underperforming other emerging Asian currencies, according to Thomson Reuters data. For the week, the rupee has eased 0.2 percent with the central bank spotted intervening to stem further appreciation in the best-performing Asian currency so far this year. The South Korean won edged down on similar official intervention. Investors were awaiting May U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day. U.S. employers are expected to have added 218,000 jobs last month, lower than April's 288,000 gain, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. The spread of estimates was wider than usual, however, ranging from 110,000 to 325,000. BAHT The baht rose as much as 0.4 percent to 32.54 per dollar, its strongest since May 26 as interbank speculators joined offshore funds buying the baht. Foreign investors were net buyers in Bangkok shares in the previous four consecutive sessions, absorbing a combined net 7.74 billion baht ($236.9 million) in stocks, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thai equities rallied this week to a near eight-month high on hopes for the the military government's forthcoming economic reform plan . The baht has also risen 0.9 percent against the dollar so far this week, outperforming emerging Asian currencies. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as improving risk sentiment after the ECB's easing prompted interbank speculators to buy ringgit. The Malaysian currency found more support as the country reported a trade surplus of 8.9 billion ringgit ($2.8 billion) in April, beating market expectations of a 6.9 billion ringgit surplus. Some traders, however, took profits before the U.S. jobs data. "If we catch up the won, the ringgit will be 3.12 by year-end," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the ringgit's value against the dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained when interbank speculators bought the currency as government bond prices rose and yields fell. The 10-year yield fell to 4.088 percent, the lowest since Jan.3. The five-year yield also eased to 3.793 percent. On Thursday, the Philippine central bank said it was ready to tweak policy if mounting price pressures put its inflation target at risk after data showing inflation hit its highest in 2 1/2 years in May. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.42 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2524 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.023 30.088 +0.22 Korean won 1020.00 1020.50 +0.05 *Baht 32.54 32.67 +0.40 Peso 43.68 43.82 +0.31 Rupiah 11835.00 11850.00 +0.13 Rupee 59.19 59.33 +0.24 Ringgit 3.2150 3.2285 +0.42 Yuan 6.2516 6.2548 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2632 +0.86 Taiwan dlr 30.023 29.950 -0.24 Korean won 1020.00 1055.40 +3.47 Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98 Peso 43.68 44.40 +1.64 Rupiah 11835.00 12160.00 +2.75 Rupee 59.19 61.80 +4.41 Ringgit 3.2150 3.2755 +1.88 Yuan 6.2516 6.0539 -3.16 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 32.6700 baht) ($1 = 3.2285 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Eric Meijer)