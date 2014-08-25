* Rupiah down on importers' month-end dollar demand * Won dips on offshore funds; exporters pare losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 25 The Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the dollar broadly rallied after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen was seen as more hawkish than her European counterparts at a central bankers' meeting last week. The rupiah slid on month-end corporate dollar demand, while investors remained concerned about the country's current and budget deficits. Offshore funds sold the South Korean won. The dollar rose to a near one-year high against a basket of six-major currencies as Yellen on Friday acknowledged the concerns of some Fed officials about the sustained level of monetary policy stimulus, even as she stressed the need to move cautiously on raising rates. Some analysts and traders said Yellen's remarks in a speech at the Fed's annual central bank conference raised expectations that the Fed may increase interest rates sooner than expected. "Investors will seriously begin to fear that the end of QE will be followed by a rate hike in a more rapid succession and that this will lead to capital outflows from EMs," Credit Agricole CIB said in a client note. "We advise long USD positioning vs Asian EM FX for September," it said, adding the rupiah and the Indian rupee are likely to be more vulnerable due to their current account gaps. The U.S. central bank has said it would wait a "considerable time" after winding down quantitative easing in October before increasing rates. Still, emerging Asian currencies were likely to be supported as the European Central Bank may pump more money to boost the sluggish euro zone economy, traders and analysts said. ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday stressed that the central bank was prepared to respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop further. Accommodative monetary policies by major central banks have lifted emerging Asian currencies as investors used easier money to buy higher yields. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as dollar demand from local importers for payments increased with the month-end approaching. The currency weakened in non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,714 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,654. WON The won eased as offshore funds took profit on the currency, after it posted a third consecutive week of gains last week. South Korea's exporters, however, bought the won for month-end settlements, limiting the currency's slide, traders said. "The global dollar trend is key, but the local market force could reduce its impact," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.21 103.92 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2492 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.976 30.020 +0.15 Korean won 1019.90 1017.70 -0.22 Baht 32.01 31.93 -0.25 *Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00 Rupiah 11710.00 11675.00 -0.30 Rupee 60.47 60.47 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1610 -0.19 Yuan 6.1518 6.1529 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.21 105.28 +1.02 Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2632 +0.99 Taiwan dlr 29.976 29.950 -0.09 Korean won 1019.90 1055.40 +3.48 Baht 32.01 32.86 +2.66 Peso 43.84 44.40 +1.28 Rupiah 11710.00 12160.00 +3.84 Rupee 60.47 61.80 +2.21 Ringgit 3.1670 3.2755 +3.43 Yuan 6.1518 6.0539 -1.59 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)