(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday led by the Indonesian rupiah, after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen was seen as more hawkish than her European counterpart at a central bankers' meeting last week which boosted the dollar. The Chinese yuan, however, rebounded as technical buying helped offset a weaker central bank guidance after the currency last week suffered the largest weekly loss in two months. The rupiah slid on month-end corporate dollar demand amid concerns over Indonesia's current and budget deficits. South Korea's won fell on selling from offshore funds, even though it pared some losses on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The Singapore dollar dipped with data showing the city-state's headline inflation in July unexpectedly eased to a four-month low. The U.S. dollar rose to a near one-year high against a basket of six-major currencies. Yellen on Friday acknowledged the concerns of some Fed officials about the sustained level of monetary policy stimulus, even as she stressed the need to move cautiously on raising rates. By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stressed that the central bank was prepared to respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop further. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.11 103.92 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2492 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.019 30.020 +0.00 Korean won 1019.95 1017.70 -0.22 Baht 31.99 31.93 -0.19 *Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00 Rupiah 11715.00 11675.00 -0.34 Rupee 60.46 60.47 +0.01 Ringgit 3.1635 3.1610 -0.08 Yuan 6.1518 6.1529 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.11 105.28 +1.12 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2632 +0.97 Taiwan dlr 30.019 29.950 -0.23 Korean won 1019.95 1055.40 +3.48 Baht 31.99 32.86 +2.72 Peso 43.84 44.40 +1.28 Rupiah 11715.00 12160.00 +3.80 Rupee 60.46 61.80 +2.22 Ringgit 3.1635 3.2755 +3.54 Yuan 6.1518 6.0539 -1.59 * Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)