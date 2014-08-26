(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 26 The South Korean won hit a one-week high on Tuesday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies on hopes of more capital inflows to the region with increasing prospects for further easing by the European Central Bank. The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,016.7 per dollar in local trade, its strongest since Aug. 19, on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Offshore funds also bought the won, while the South Korean unit hovered near a six-year high against the yen. China's yuan rose as investors stayed bullish on the currency and corporate demand helped offset a weaker daily midpoint fixing by the central bank. The Thai baht gained on demand from offshore funds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.89 104.05 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2500 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.018 30.028 +0.03 Korean won 1016.65 1020.20 +0.35 Baht 31.92 31.99 +0.20 Peso 43.77 43.84 +0.15 Rupiah 11710.00 11716.00 +0.05 Rupee 60.52 60.57 +0.08 Ringgit 3.1610 3.1625 +0.05 Yuan 6.1528 6.1550 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.89 105.28 +1.33 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2632 +1.10 Taiwan dlr 30.018 29.950 -0.23 Korean won 1016.65 1055.40 +3.81 Baht 31.92 32.86 +2.94 Peso 43.77 44.40 +1.43 Rupiah 11710.00 12160.00 +3.84 Rupee 60.52 61.80 +2.12 Ringgit 3.1610 3.2755 +3.62 Yuan 6.1528 6.0539 -1.61 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)