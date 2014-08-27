* Won hits 7-week high vs dollar, 6-year peak vs yen * Offshore funds, exporters buy won * Taiwan dollar gains on foreign stock buying (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 27 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as regional shares climbed to the highest in almost seven years amid increasing hopes of more stimulus by the European Central Bank. The won hit a seven-week high against the dollar and a six-year peak to the yen. The Taiwan dollar appreciated as foreign demand lifted local stocks. Malaysia's ringgit rose on demand from offshore funds. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced to their highest since January 2008 as a call by ECB President Mario Draghi for more action on both monetary and fiscal fronts boosted expectations for further easing. Regional assets have been major beneficiaries of monetary stimulus of major central banks as investors used easier money to seek higher yields in Asia. "The ECB hopes are dominant for now as the Fed has not started anything yet," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase its policy rate, in a move that would be bearish for emerging markets. "If the ECB starts quantitative easing, that will spur euro-carry trades to Asia and offset potential outflows, at least partially after the Fed's move," Park added. WON The won rose 0.3 percent to 1,014,0 per dollar, its strongest since July 10, on demand from offshore funds and local exporters. Against the yen, the South Korean currency advanced to 9.7379, its highest since August 2008. That boosted caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's strength as South Korea and Japan compete in key export markets. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign buying pushed local shares 0.8 percent higher. On Tuesday, foreign investors were net buyers of the island's stocks, marking their eighth consecutive session of net purchases. Exporters also bought the Taiwan dollar for month-end settlements, but the size was not that big, traders said. Many exporters had completed settlements when the Taiwan dollar was weaker than 30.000 against the U.S. dollar, they added. RINGGIT The ringgit rose in subdued trading thanks to its strength in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Malaysian currency pared some gains on month-end dollar demand from local companies, traders said. Still, the ringgit is seen gradually appreciating as Malaysia's strong economic fundamentals and tighter monetary policy are likely to keep attracting investors, traders added. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit will strengthen to 3.13 against the dollar eventually due to steady capital inflows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.95 104.07 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2481 1.2496 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.945 30.026 +0.27 Korean won 1014.00 1016.80 +0.28 Baht 31.91 31.92 +0.02 Peso 43.69 43.77 +0.19 Rupiah 11705.00 11712.00 +0.06 Rupee 60.47 60.43 -0.05 Ringgit 3.1515 3.1600 +0.27 Yuan 6.1477 6.1523 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.95 105.28 +1.27 Sing dlr 1.2481 1.2632 +1.21 Taiwan dlr 29.945 29.950 +0.02 Korean won 1014.00 1055.40 +4.08 Baht 31.91 32.86 +2.99 Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.63 Rupiah 11705.00 12160.00 +3.89 Rupee 60.47 61.80 +2.21 Ringgit 3.1515 3.2755 +3.93 Yuan 6.1477 6.0539 -1.53 (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)