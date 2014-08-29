* Won, ringgit lead Asia FX monthly gains
* ECB's further easing hopes to support in Sept
* U.S. jobs data may cause capital outflows from Asia
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Most emerging Asian currencies
were headed for monthly gains in August on expectations that the
European Central Bank will opt for a further stimulus, which
would allow investors to raise funds cheaply to invest in higher
yielding emerging markets.
Only some of regional units dipped on Friday due to
increasing tensions over Ukraine.
The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit
led monthly appreciation for the region as offshore
funds sought higher yields with stronger economic fundamentals.
Asian currencies are likely to advance further in September
as the ECB is expected to ease monetary policy further next
week, analysts said.
Ahead of euro zone inflation number later in the day, data
on Thursday showed Germany's annual inflation steadied at a very
low level in August while Spanish consumer prices fell. That
indicated a risk that the euro zone inflation number will come
in lower than the 0.3 percent forecast, and reinforce
expectations that the ECB will ease.
"September is the month that will drag more people into long
Asia as investors increase risk before year end," said Sean
Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in
Singapore.
Yokota expected the won to lead regional gains, saying: "KRW
has the strongest trend and is easy for people to continue
adding."
The South Korean currency has already been the best
performing currency in August with a 1.3 percent gain against
the dollar so far this month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That came as investors saw few signals of a further rate cut
from the central bank governor after the Bank of Korea slashed
its policy rate by 25 basis points on Aug. 14.
Foreign investors have bought a combined net nearly 1.8
trillion won ($1.8 billion) worth of stocks in the main equity
market so far this month, according to exchange data.
The ringgit has gained 1.3 percent so far in August as solid
economic growth fuelled expectations of another interest rate
hike.
China's yuan and the Taiwan dollar have
risen 0.5 percent each this month. While the Thai baht
has appreciated 0.4 percent.
The Indonesian rupiah, however, bucked the trend,
registering a 1.1 percent depreciation during the month due to
nagging concerns over the country's current account and budge
deficits.
U.S. JOBS DATA RISK
Caution grew ahead of a key U.S. jobs data due on Sept. 5,
as a strong number could fan expectations that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected.
U.S. economy rebounded more strongly than initially thought
in the second quarter, with a bigger chunk of the growth driven
by domestic demand, data showed on Thursday.
Expectations of an earlier rate hike by the Fed could prompt
capital outflows from emerging Asia, analysts said.
"As we get closer to an eventual Fed tightening, which could
occur sooner than markets currently expect, a reversal of fund
inflows from the region will lead to depreciation pressure,"
ANZ's analysts said in a client note.
ANZ expects the U.S. central bank to begin tightening policy
in March next year.
Growing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine are also likely
to keep emerging Asian currencies at risk.
Ukraine's president said Russian troops had entered his
country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key
coastal town, sharply escalating a five-month-old separatist
war.
Reflecting the risk, investors on Friday took profits from
some of emerging Asian currencies such as the ringgit.
The baht dipped with data showing Thailand's factory output
in July fell more than expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.79 103.76 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2497 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 29.891 29.965 +0.25
Korean won 1014.40 1014.40 +0.00
Baht 31.94 31.91 -0.09
Peso 43.67 43.71 +0.10
Rupiah 11706.00 11698.00 -0.07
*Rupee 60.50 60.50 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1560 3.1500 -0.19
Yuan 6.1439 6.1446 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.79 105.28 +1.43
Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2632 +1.20
Taiwan dlr 29.891 29.950 +0.20
Korean won 1014.40 1055.40 +4.04
Baht 31.94 32.86 +2.88
Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.67
Rupiah 11706.00 12160.00 +3.88
Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.16
Ringgit 3.1560 3.2755 +3.79
Yuan 6.1439 6.0539 -1.46
* Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday.
($1=1,014.2 won)
