* Won, ringgit lead Asia FX monthly gains * ECB's further easing hopes to support in Sept * U.S. jobs data may cause capital outflows from Asia (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Most emerging Asian currencies were headed for monthly gains in August on expectations that the European Central Bank will opt for a further stimulus, which would allow investors to raise funds cheaply to invest in higher yielding emerging markets. Only some of regional units dipped on Friday due to increasing tensions over Ukraine. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led monthly appreciation for the region as offshore funds sought higher yields with stronger economic fundamentals. Asian currencies are likely to advance further in September as the ECB is expected to ease monetary policy further next week, analysts said. Ahead of euro zone inflation number later in the day, data on Thursday showed Germany's annual inflation steadied at a very low level in August while Spanish consumer prices fell. That indicated a risk that the euro zone inflation number will come in lower than the 0.3 percent forecast, and reinforce expectations that the ECB will ease. "September is the month that will drag more people into long Asia as investors increase risk before year end," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Yokota expected the won to lead regional gains, saying: "KRW has the strongest trend and is easy for people to continue adding." The South Korean currency has already been the best performing currency in August with a 1.3 percent gain against the dollar so far this month, according to Thomson Reuters data. That came as investors saw few signals of a further rate cut from the central bank governor after the Bank of Korea slashed its policy rate by 25 basis points on Aug. 14. Foreign investors have bought a combined net nearly 1.8 trillion won ($1.8 billion) worth of stocks in the main equity market so far this month, according to exchange data. The ringgit has gained 1.3 percent so far in August as solid economic growth fuelled expectations of another interest rate hike. China's yuan and the Taiwan dollar have risen 0.5 percent each this month. While the Thai baht has appreciated 0.4 percent. The Indonesian rupiah, however, bucked the trend, registering a 1.1 percent depreciation during the month due to nagging concerns over the country's current account and budge deficits. U.S. JOBS DATA RISK Caution grew ahead of a key U.S. jobs data due on Sept. 5, as a strong number could fan expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected. U.S. economy rebounded more strongly than initially thought in the second quarter, with a bigger chunk of the growth driven by domestic demand, data showed on Thursday. Expectations of an earlier rate hike by the Fed could prompt capital outflows from emerging Asia, analysts said. "As we get closer to an eventual Fed tightening, which could occur sooner than markets currently expect, a reversal of fund inflows from the region will lead to depreciation pressure," ANZ's analysts said in a client note. ANZ expects the U.S. central bank to begin tightening policy in March next year. Growing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine are also likely to keep emerging Asian currencies at risk. Ukraine's president said Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply escalating a five-month-old separatist war. Reflecting the risk, investors on Friday took profits from some of emerging Asian currencies such as the ringgit. The baht dipped with data showing Thailand's factory output in July fell more than expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.79 103.76 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2497 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.891 29.965 +0.25 Korean won 1014.40 1014.40 +0.00 Baht 31.94 31.91 -0.09 Peso 43.67 43.71 +0.10 Rupiah 11706.00 11698.00 -0.07 *Rupee 60.50 60.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1560 3.1500 -0.19 Yuan 6.1439 6.1446 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.79 105.28 +1.43 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2632 +1.20 Taiwan dlr 29.891 29.950 +0.20 Korean won 1014.40 1055.40 +4.04 Baht 31.94 32.86 +2.88 Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.67 Rupiah 11706.00 12160.00 +3.88 Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.16 Ringgit 3.1560 3.2755 +3.79 Yuan 6.1439 6.0539 -1.46 * Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday. ($1=1,014.2 won) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)