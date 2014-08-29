(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 The Philippine peso led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Friday despite increasing
tensions over Ukraine, with most regional units headed for
monthly gains in August on hopes of more capital inflows due to
the prospect of further European stimulus.
The peso closed local daily trade up 0.3 percent
as the country posted a budget deficit of 1.8 billion pesos
($41.3 million) in July, substantially narrower than the
previous year's gap.
For August, the Malaysian ringgit and the South
Korean won led the monthly appreciation against the
dollar for the region as offshore funds sought higher yields
with stronger economic fundamentals.
The ringgit has risen 1.5 percent so far this month as
strong economic growth fuelled expectations of another interest
rate hike.
The won ended the month 1.4 percent higher in the local
market, aided by stock inflows.
China's yuan and Thailand's baht both
advanced 0.5 percent, while the Taiwan dollar rose 0.2
percent.
The Indonesian rupiah, however, bucked the trend,
registering a 1 percent depreciation during the month due to
nagging concerns over the country's current account and budget
deficits.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.81 103.76 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2497 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.965 +0.01
Korean won 1013.50 1014.40 +0.09
Baht 31.91 31.91 -0.01
Peso 43.59 43.71 +0.28
Rupiah 11696.00 11698.00 +0.02
*Rupee 60.50 60.50 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1500 3.1500 +0.00
Yuan 6.1449 6.1446 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.81 105.28 +1.41
Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2632 +1.23
Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.950 -0.04
Korean won 1013.50 1055.40 +4.13
Baht 31.91 32.86 +2.97
Peso 43.59 44.40 +1.85
Rupiah 11696.00 12160.00 +3.97
Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.16
Ringgit 3.1500 3.2755 +3.98
Yuan 6.1449 6.0539 -1.48
* Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday.
($1=43.58 peso)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)