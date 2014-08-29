(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 29 The Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Friday despite increasing tensions over Ukraine, with most regional units headed for monthly gains in August on hopes of more capital inflows due to the prospect of further European stimulus. The peso closed local daily trade up 0.3 percent as the country posted a budget deficit of 1.8 billion pesos ($41.3 million) in July, substantially narrower than the previous year's gap. For August, the Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won led the monthly appreciation against the dollar for the region as offshore funds sought higher yields with stronger economic fundamentals. The ringgit has risen 1.5 percent so far this month as strong economic growth fuelled expectations of another interest rate hike. The won ended the month 1.4 percent higher in the local market, aided by stock inflows. China's yuan and Thailand's baht both advanced 0.5 percent, while the Taiwan dollar rose 0.2 percent. The Indonesian rupiah, however, bucked the trend, registering a 1 percent depreciation during the month due to nagging concerns over the country's current account and budget deficits. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.81 103.76 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2497 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.965 +0.01 Korean won 1013.50 1014.40 +0.09 Baht 31.91 31.91 -0.01 Peso 43.59 43.71 +0.28 Rupiah 11696.00 11698.00 +0.02 *Rupee 60.50 60.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1500 +0.00 Yuan 6.1449 6.1446 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.81 105.28 +1.41 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2632 +1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.950 -0.04 Korean won 1013.50 1055.40 +4.13 Baht 31.91 32.86 +2.97 Peso 43.59 44.40 +1.85 Rupiah 11696.00 12160.00 +3.97 Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.16 Ringgit 3.1500 3.2755 +3.98 Yuan 6.1449 6.0539 -1.48 * Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday. ($1=43.58 peso) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)