BRIEF-Reliance Industries partners with Resysta International GmBH
* Says RIL partners with Germany's Resysta to bring innovative wood alternative in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.15 104.12 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2488 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.865 29.970 +0.35 Korean won 1014.70 1014.00 -0.07 Baht 31.94 31.93 -0.03 Peso 43.62 43.59 -0.07 Rupiah 11710.00 11685.00 -0.21 Rupee 60.50 60.50 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.1520 3.1520 +0.00 Yuan 6.1460 6.1432 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.15 105.28 +1.08 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2632 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 29.865 29.950 +0.28 Korean won 1014.70 1055.40 +4.01 Baht 31.94 32.86 +2.88 Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.78 Rupiah 11710.00 12160.00 +3.84 Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.16 Ringgit 3.1520 3.2755 +3.92 Yuan 6.1460 6.0539 -1.50 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago