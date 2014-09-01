* Indonesia July trade surplus at $123.7 mln * Taiwan dollar gains on stocks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The rupiah eased on Monday but pared some losses after Indonesia posted a small trade surplus in July, while emerging Asian currencies barely changed as regional stocks rose despite downbeat China manufacturing activity. Indonesia reported a $123.7 million trade surplus in July, compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a $390 million deficit. The data helped the rupiah recover most of its initial losses. The Indonesian currency stood at 11,695 per dollar as of 0450 GMT, compared to the previous close of 11,685. Earlier, the rupiah eased as much as 0.3 percent to 11,715 on dollar demand from importers for payments. The surplus, which was accompanied by a drop in exports and even sharper fall in imports, did little to dispel doubts over the health of Southeast Asia's largest economy, traders and analysts said. Indonesian manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in a year in August on declining new orders and production, a private survey showed earlier. "Little in the data that suggests IDR is a great buy here. We continue to expect dips in the one-month NDF, back to 11,700, to be well supported," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, referring to the one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards. The NDF stood at 11,745, compared to the prior close of 11,775. Investors also remained concerned over whether fuel subsidies, which have exacerbated the current account and budget deficits, would be reduced. President-elect Joko Widodo's drive to increase fuel prices, one of his key election pledges, have stumbled after incumbent Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said the conditions were not right at the moment to cut subsidies. "Even though we have euphoria from the data, the fuel subsidy policy is the root problem," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, adding he would not chase the rupiah. Emerging Asian currencies almost ignored slowing growth in China's factory activity as the yuan rebounded on technical buying. Regional shares also climbed. A government index of growth in China's manufacturing sector eased to 51.1 in August from a 27-month high, but it was still the second-highest reading this year. The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index also slid to 50.2, adding to signs of growing softness in the world's second-largest economy. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent to 29.865 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Aug. 13, with some demand from foreign financial institutions. HSBC Taiwan Purchasing Managers' Index for August rose to 56.1 from 55.8 in July with new orders strongly expanding. Local shares gained 0.9 percent, outperforming most of regional equity markets. On Friday, foreign investors reported an 11th straight session of net purchases in Taiwan's stock market. In August, they bought a combined net 46.7 billion Taiwan dollar ($1.6 billion) worth of the island's stocks, according to the exchange data. Still, importers bought the greenback for payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.18 104.12 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2495 1.2488 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.872 29.970 +0.33 Korean won 1013.70 1014.00 +0.03 Baht 31.96 31.93 -0.09 Peso 43.59 43.59 +0.01 Rupiah 11695.00 11685.00 -0.09 Rupee 60.49 60.50 +0.01 *Ringgit 3.1500 3.1520 +0.06 Yuan 6.1405 6.1432 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.18 105.28 +1.05 Sing dlr 1.2495 1.2632 +1.10 Taiwan dlr 29.872 29.950 +0.26 Korean won 1013.70 1055.40 +4.11 Baht 31.96 32.86 +2.82 Peso 43.59 44.40 +1.86 Rupiah 11695.00 12160.00 +3.98 Rupee 60.49 61.80 +2.17 Ringgit 3.1500 3.2755 +3.98 Yuan 6.1405 6.0539 -1.41 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. ($1=29.8760 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)