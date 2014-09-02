(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 2 The Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as the dollar's broad strength caused investors to book profits from recent gains in the regional units against the greenback. Offshore funds sold the ringgit and the won , two of the best-performing emerging Asian currencies in August. However, the won hit a six-year high against the yen and South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem its strength there, some traders said. The Philippine peso fell as local banks covered short positions in the dollar. China's yuan slightly eased after the central bank set its guidance rate marginally lower. The dollar hit its highest against the yen since January and hovered near a one-year peak to the euro. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.83 104.36 -0.45 Sing dlr 1.2517 1.2497 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.969 29.968 -0.00 Korean won 1017.30 1013.10 -0.41 Baht 32.05 31.97 -0.24 Peso 43.57 43.48 -0.22 Rupiah 11720.00 11715.00 -0.04 Rupee 60.53 60.53 -0.01 Ringgit 3.1660 3.1520 -0.44 Yuan 6.1457 6.1428 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.83 105.28 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.2517 1.2632 +0.92 Taiwan dlr 29.969 29.950 -0.06 Korean won 1017.30 1055.40 +3.75 Baht 32.05 32.86 +2.54 Peso 43.57 44.40 +1.89 Rupiah 11720.00 12160.00 +3.75 Rupee 60.53 61.80 +2.10 Ringgit 3.1660 3.2755 +3.46 Yuan 6.1457 6.0539 -1.49 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Alan Raybould)