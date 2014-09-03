Sept 3 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.16 105.10 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2533 1.2535 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.978 +0.19
Korean won 1017.00 1018.30 +0.13
Baht 32.16 32.10 -0.19
Peso 43.69 43.57 -0.27
Rupiah 11766.00 11745.00 -0.18
Rupee 60.68 60.68 0.00
Ringgit 3.1830 3.1776 -0.17
Yuan 6.1470 6.1488 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.16 105.28 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2533 1.2632 +0.79
Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.950 +0.09
Korean won 1017.00 1055.40 +3.78
Baht 32.16 32.86 +2.18
Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.61
Rupiah 11766.00 12160.00 +3.35
Rupee 60.68 61.80 +1.85
Ringgit 3.1830 3.2755 +2.91
Yuan 6.1470 6.0539 -1.51
