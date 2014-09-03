* S.Korea says closely watching FX market * Rupiah at 1-mth low state-owned coporate dollar demand * Philippine peso falls on foreign investors (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose to 14-month highs after stronger-than-expected U.S. data, while the South Korean won eased as the government warned against its appreciation. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near one-month low on corporate dollar demand. Foreign investors sold the Philippine peso. Asian shares rose as activity in China's service sector rebounded in August, but failed to buttress regional currencies against the dollar's strength. The greenback rose to its highest since July last year against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity hit a near-3-1/2-year high last month and construction spending rebounded strongly in July. U.S. Treasury yields rose further. While prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening in 2015 remained intact, there were expectations that the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy further on Thursday. That would increase capital inflows to Asia as it would provide investors a chance to borrow euros cheaply to then invest in high-yielding emerging markets. The effect of any divergence in U.S. and eurozone monetary policy on global liquidity was the main issue for Asia FX, said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Among Asian currencies, the higher-yielding units will underperform as risk sentiment subsides, he said. "The dovish tone of ECB is equivalent to pledging further liquidity support, which should ease partially concerns over continued liquidity withdrawal by the Fed," Ji said. WON The won fell as the dollar extended gains, prompting investors such as foreign banks to cover short positions in the greenback. Some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities of buying dollar against the won around 1,016 to stem the South Korean unit's appreciation. Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said stability of the foreign exchange market was very important and that authorities were closely watching the market. That came as the won hit a fresh six-year high against the yen. Earlier, the won ignored the warning as exporters bought for settlements ahead of Chusok holidays next week to mark the Full Moon Festival. The won has a 55-day moving average at 1,021.4 and it has been closing the local trade stronger than the level since Aug. 22. RUPIAH The rupiah fell 0.4 percent to 11,795 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 8, as some state-owned companies bought dollar for investments on fixed assets, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,781 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,734. Jakarta shares and most of the government bond prices rose, limiting the rupiah's downside for now. A Jakarta-based currency trader, however, expected the rupiah to weaken further to 11,900 per dollar. "We have turbulence ahead," said the trader, adding Indonesia is likely to report a trade deficit in August due to lower palm oil prices. Indonesia is the world's top producer of the edible oil. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as foreign investors sold the currency amid concerns over inflation. Philippine inflation is expected to have quickened in August for a second straight month to reach the upper limit of the central bank's comfort zone. A Philippine senator has filed a bill urging a halt to exports of unprocessed mineral ores, similar to a ban introduced by Indonesia, but some currency traders saw little impact on the peso. Mining contributed less than 1 percent of the Philippines' gross domestic product from 2003 to 2012, according to a explanatory note attached to the bill. "We are not a really a global supplier, so there are not much export proceeds to curtail in the beginning," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.18 105.10 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2535 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.924 29.978 +0.18 Korean won 1021.30 1018.30 -0.29 Baht 32.14 32.10 -0.13 Peso 43.71 43.57 -0.32 Rupiah 11795.00 11745.00 -0.42 Rupee 60.59 60.68 +0.15 Ringgit 3.1870 3.1776 -0.29 Yuan 6.1451 6.1488 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.18 105.28 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2632 +0.72 Taiwan dlr 29.924 29.950 +0.09 Korean won 1021.30 1055.40 +3.34 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.23 Peso 43.71 44.40 +1.57 Rupiah 11795.00 12160.00 +3.09 Rupee 60.59 61.80 +2.00 Ringgit 3.1870 3.2755 +2.78 Yuan 6.1451 6.0539 -1.48 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)