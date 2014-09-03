* S.Korea says closely watching FX market
* Rupiah at 1-mth low state-owned coporate dollar demand
* Philippine peso falls on foreign investors
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose to 14-month highs after
stronger-than-expected U.S. data, while the South Korean won
eased as the government warned against its appreciation.
The Indonesian rupiah hit a near one-month low on
corporate dollar demand. Foreign investors sold the Philippine
peso.
Asian shares rose as activity in China's service sector
rebounded in August, but failed to buttress regional currencies
against the dollar's strength.
The greenback rose to its highest since July last
year against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S.
manufacturing activity hit a near-3-1/2-year high last month and
construction spending rebounded strongly in July.
U.S. Treasury yields rose further.
While prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening in
2015 remained intact, there were expectations that the European
Central Bank could ease monetary policy further on Thursday.
That would increase capital inflows to Asia as it would provide
investors a chance to borrow euros cheaply to then invest in
high-yielding emerging markets.
The effect of any divergence in U.S. and eurozone monetary
policy on global liquidity was the main issue for Asia FX, said
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore. Among Asian currencies, the
higher-yielding units will underperform as risk sentiment
subsides, he said.
"The dovish tone of ECB is equivalent to pledging further
liquidity support, which should ease partially concerns over
continued liquidity withdrawal by the Fed," Ji said.
WON
The won fell as the dollar extended gains,
prompting investors such as foreign banks to cover short
positions in the greenback.
Some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities of
buying dollar against the won around 1,016 to stem the South
Korean unit's appreciation.
Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said stability of the
foreign exchange market was very important and that authorities
were closely watching the market. That came as
the won hit a fresh six-year high against the yen.
Earlier, the won ignored the warning as exporters bought for
settlements ahead of Chusok holidays next week to mark the Full
Moon Festival.
The won has a 55-day moving average at 1,021.4 and it has
been closing the local trade stronger than the level since Aug.
22.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell 0.4 percent to 11,795 per dollar, its
weakest since Aug. 8, as some state-owned companies bought
dollar for investments on fixed assets, traders said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort
to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,781 rupiah
per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,734.
Jakarta shares and most of the government bond
prices rose, limiting the rupiah's downside for now.
A Jakarta-based currency trader, however, expected the
rupiah to weaken further to 11,900 per dollar.
"We have turbulence ahead," said the trader, adding
Indonesia is likely to report a trade deficit in August due to
lower palm oil prices. Indonesia is the world's top producer of
the edible oil.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso fell as foreign investors sold the currency amid
concerns over inflation.
Philippine inflation is expected to have quickened in August
for a second straight month to reach the upper limit of the
central bank's comfort zone.
A Philippine senator has filed a bill urging a halt to
exports of unprocessed mineral ores, similar to a ban introduced
by Indonesia, but some currency traders saw little impact on the
peso.
Mining contributed less than 1 percent of the Philippines'
gross domestic product from 2003 to 2012, according to a
explanatory note attached to the bill.
"We are not a really a global supplier, so there are not
much export proceeds to curtail in the beginning," said a senior
Philippine bank trader in Manila.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.18 105.10 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2535 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.924 29.978 +0.18
Korean won 1021.30 1018.30 -0.29
Baht 32.14 32.10 -0.13
Peso 43.71 43.57 -0.32
Rupiah 11795.00 11745.00 -0.42
Rupee 60.59 60.68 +0.15
Ringgit 3.1870 3.1776 -0.29
Yuan 6.1451 6.1488 +0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.18 105.28 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2632 +0.72
Taiwan dlr 29.924 29.950 +0.09
Korean won 1021.30 1055.40 +3.34
Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.23
Peso 43.71 44.40 +1.57
Rupiah 11795.00 12160.00 +3.09
Rupee 60.59 61.80 +2.00
Ringgit 3.1870 3.2755 +2.78
Yuan 6.1451 6.0539 -1.48
