SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Most emerging Asian currencies
rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese service activity in
August lifted regional stocks and on hopes for an end to
geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.
The dollar also eased from 14-month highs against a
basket of major currencies with the euro gaining after Ukraine
and Russia agreed on ceasefire. The dollar's retreat helped
emerging Asian currencies.
China's yuan rose on dollar selling by local
corporate even though the central bank fixed its daily guidance
level at a three month-low.
Service sector activity in the world's second-largest
economy rebounded in August after a drop in July, two surveys
showed.
India's rupee rose on demand from a Japanese bank
and other foreign lenders. The Thai baht advanced on
stock inflows.
The Philippine peso recovered some of earlier
losses as Manila shares jumped 1.4 percent, well
outpacing regional equity markets.
The South Korean won, however, ended the local
trade lower as the government warned against further
appreciation in the best performing emerging Asian currency so
far this year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.98 105.10 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2535 +0.22
Taiwan dlr 29.977 29.978 +0.00
Korean won 1019.80 1018.30 -0.15
Baht 32.01 32.10 +0.28
Peso 43.60 43.57 -0.07
Rupiah 11775.00 11745.00 -0.25
Rupee 60.51 60.68 +0.28
Ringgit 3.1800 3.1776 -0.08
Yuan 6.1427 6.1488 +0.10
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.98 105.28 +0.28
Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2632 +0.99
Taiwan dlr 29.977 29.950 -0.09
Korean won 1019.80 1055.40 +3.49
Baht 32.01 32.86 +2.66
Peso 43.60 44.40 +1.82
Rupiah 11775.00 12160.00 +3.27
Rupee 60.51 61.80 +2.13
Ringgit 3.1800 3.2755 +3.00
Yuan 6.1427 6.0539 -1.45
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)