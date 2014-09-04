(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Most emerging Asian currencies took a breather on Thursday as investors grew more cautious over whether the European Central Bank would ease monetary policy later in the day or simply lay the groundwork for action in the future. Regional currencies initially rose on the dollar's overnight weakness but pared their gains as the greenback rebounded against a basket of major currencies. The South Korean won ended up 0.1 percent on exporters' demand for settlements. The yuan hit a near-six-month high as China's central bank set a firmer midpoint and on some hopes of positive August trade data. Thailand's baht edged higher as consumer confidence rose for the fourth consecutive month to a 13-month high. The European Central Bank is under strong pressure to tackle stubbornly low inflation at a time when the conflict in Ukraine threatens to destabilise the euro zone's fragile recovery. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.93 104.81 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2515 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.986 +0.09 Korean won 1018.60 1020.00 +0.14 Baht 32.03 32.05 +0.08 Peso 43.62 43.60 -0.05 Rupiah 11760.00 11760.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.45 60.49 +0.06 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1815 +0.11 Yuan 6.1359 6.1411 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.93 105.28 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2632 +0.89 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1018.60 1055.40 +3.61 Baht 32.03 32.86 +2.61 Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.78 Rupiah 11760.00 12160.00 +3.40 Rupee 60.45 61.80 +2.23 Ringgit 3.1780 3.2755 +3.07 Yuan 6.1359 6.0539 -1.34 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Alan Raybould)