Sept 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.38 105.26 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2546 1.2556 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.934 29.972 +0.13 Korean won 1024.10 1019.00 -0.50 Baht 32.09 32.04 -0.17 Peso 43.69 43.62 -0.15 Rupiah 11780.00 11763.00 -0.14 Rupee 60.36 60.36 0.00 Ringgit 3.1865 3.1780 -0.27 Yuan 6.1426 6.1386 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.38 105.28 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2546 1.2632 +0.69 Taiwan dlr 29.934 29.950 +0.05 Korean won 1024.10 1055.40 +3.06 Baht 32.09 32.86 +2.40 Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.63 Rupiah 11780.00 12160.00 +3.23 Rupee 60.36 61.80 +2.39 Ringgit 3.1865 3.2755 +2.79 Yuan 6.1426 6.0539 -1.44 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)