(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday and faced weekly losses as the dollar rose across a broad front after the European Central Bank's fresh monetary stimulus and ahead of key U.S. jobs data. The South Korean won slid as Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said the country may take action in response to the ECB's further easing. Some traders said the comments raised possibilities of a further rate cut by the Bank of Korea. The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, hovering near a 14-month high against the euro and a six-year high versus the yen. Most emerging Asian currencies have fallen so far this week, led by the won and the Malaysian ringgit. The ringgit has lost 1.0 percent against the dollar this week as offshore funds took profits. Malaysia's July trade data missed market forecasts. The won ended the week down 1.0 percent on growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. Indonesia's rupiah has fallen 0.6 percent on concern over its current account and budget deficits. The Singapore dollar and the Thai baht have lost 0.5 percent each. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.24 105.26 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2556 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.993 29.972 -0.07 Korean won 1024.40 1019.00 -0.53 Baht 32.09 32.04 -0.17 Peso 43.66 43.62 -0.09 Rupiah 11755.00 11763.00 +0.07 Rupee 60.44 60.36 -0.14 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1780 -0.14 Yuan 6.1387 6.1386 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.24 105.28 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2632 +0.67 Taiwan dlr 29.993 29.950 -0.14 Korean won 1024.40 1055.40 +3.03 Baht 32.09 32.86 +2.40 Peso 43.66 44.40 +1.68 Rupiah 11755.00 12160.00 +3.45 Rupee 60.44 61.80 +2.25 Ringgit 3.1825 3.2755 +2.92 Yuan 6.1387 6.0539 -1.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Alan Raybould)