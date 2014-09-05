(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Friday and faced weekly losses as the dollar rose across
a broad front after the European Central Bank's fresh monetary
stimulus and ahead of key U.S. jobs data.
The South Korean won slid as Finance Minister
Choi Kyung-hwan said the country may take action in response to
the ECB's further easing. Some traders said the
comments raised possibilities of a further rate cut by the Bank
of Korea.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies,
hovering near a 14-month high against the euro and a
six-year high versus the yen.
Most emerging Asian currencies have fallen so far this week,
led by the won and the Malaysian ringgit.
The ringgit has lost 1.0 percent against the dollar this
week as offshore funds took profits. Malaysia's July trade data
missed market forecasts.
The won ended the week down 1.0 percent on growing caution
over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities.
Indonesia's rupiah has fallen 0.6 percent on
concern over its current account and budget deficits. The
Singapore dollar and the Thai baht have lost
0.5 percent each.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.24 105.26 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2556 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.993 29.972 -0.07
Korean won 1024.40 1019.00 -0.53
Baht 32.09 32.04 -0.17
Peso 43.66 43.62 -0.09
Rupiah 11755.00 11763.00 +0.07
Rupee 60.44 60.36 -0.14
Ringgit 3.1825 3.1780 -0.14
Yuan 6.1387 6.1386 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.24 105.28 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2632 +0.67
Taiwan dlr 29.993 29.950 -0.14
Korean won 1024.40 1055.40 +3.03
Baht 32.09 32.86 +2.40
Peso 43.66 44.40 +1.68
Rupiah 11755.00 12160.00 +3.45
Rupee 60.44 61.80 +2.25
Ringgit 3.1825 3.2755 +2.92
Yuan 6.1387 6.0539 -1.38
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Alan Raybould)