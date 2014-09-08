Sept 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.02 105.95 +0.89 Sing dlr 1.2530 1.2537 +0.06 *Taiwan dlr 30.002 30.002 0.00 *Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 0.00 Baht 31.99 32.07 +0.23 Peso 43.57 43.66 +0.22 Rupiah 11725.00 11750.00 +0.21 Rupee 60.39 60.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1700 3.1825 +0.39 *Yuan 6.1412 6.1412 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.02 105.28 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.2530 1.2632 +0.81 Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 31.99 32.86 +2.72 Peso 43.57 44.40 +1.91 Rupiah 11725.00 12160.00 +3.71 Rupee 60.39 61.80 +2.33 Ringgit 3.1700 3.2755 +3.33 Yuan 6.1412 6.0539 -1.42 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)