(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 8 The Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as tepid U.S. jobs data eased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, taking some steam out of the U.S. dollar. The ringgit hit a 14-month high against the euro as investors sought higher yields, borrowing the cheap European currency. That supported the Malaysian currency against the dollar. Indonesia's rupiah rose as local stocks hit a record high on hopes that President-elect Joko Widodo will go ahead with a plan to cut fuel subsidies. The Philippine peso gained on higher stocks and bond prices. Thailand's baht advanced on short-covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.12 105.95 +0.79 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2537 +0.02 *Taiwan dlr 30.002 30.002 0.00 *Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 0.00 Baht 32.01 32.07 +0.19 Peso 43.54 43.66 +0.28 Rupiah 11723.00 11750.00 +0.23 Rupee 60.25 60.39 +0.24 Ringgit 3.1710 3.1825 +0.36 *Yuan 6.1412 6.1412 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.12 105.28 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2632 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 32.01 32.86 +2.67 Peso 43.54 44.40 +1.96 Rupiah 11723.00 12160.00 +3.73 Rupee 60.25 61.80 +2.58 Ringgit 3.1710 3.2755 +3.30 Yuan 6.1412 6.0539 -1.42 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)