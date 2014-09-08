(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 The Malaysian ringgit led
gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as tepid U.S.
jobs data eased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike,
taking some steam out of the U.S. dollar.
The ringgit hit a 14-month high against the euro
as investors sought higher yields, borrowing the cheap European
currency. That supported the Malaysian currency against
the dollar.
Indonesia's rupiah rose as local stocks hit
a record high on hopes that President-elect Joko Widodo will go
ahead with a plan to cut fuel subsidies.
The Philippine peso gained on higher stocks
and bond prices.
Thailand's baht advanced on short-covering.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.12 105.95 +0.79
Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2537 +0.02
*Taiwan dlr 30.002 30.002 0.00
*Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 0.00
Baht 32.01 32.07 +0.19
Peso 43.54 43.66 +0.28
Rupiah 11723.00 11750.00 +0.23
Rupee 60.25 60.39 +0.24
Ringgit 3.1710 3.1825 +0.36
*Yuan 6.1412 6.1412 0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.12 105.28 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2632 +0.77
Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.950 -0.17
Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05
Baht 32.01 32.86 +2.67
Peso 43.54 44.40 +1.96
Rupiah 11723.00 12160.00 +3.73
Rupee 60.25 61.80 +2.58
Ringgit 3.1710 3.2755 +3.30
Yuan 6.1412 6.0539 -1.42
* Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were
closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)