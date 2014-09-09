* Ringgit falls on NDFs, fixing-linked dollar demand * Singapore dollar hits 5-month low; 1.2630/USD eyed * Philippine peso down, Manila shares underperform (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday in response to a jump in the U.S. dollar as investors once again reassessed expectations for the timing of U.S. interest rate rises. The Chinese yuan bucked the weaker regional trend, however, hitting a six-month high against the dollar after the central bank set a sharply stronger midpoint even amid worries about a slowing economy. Malaysia's ringgit fell amid broad weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets, while the Philippine peso eased on underperforming local shares . The Singapore dollar hit a five-month low on selling from funds and interbank speculators. The greenback scaled a 14-month high against a basket of major currencies after a San Francisco Federal Reserve report on Monday noted that investors are pricing in a lower trajectory for rate rises than members of the Fed itself. "The dollar strength has gone beyond the core currencies and now have more bite on the Asians," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. RINGGIT The ringgit slid on dollar demand linked to daily fixing and as most government bond prices eased. Caution also grew over prospects for further appreciation in the ringgit as some analysts said Malaysia's economy is losing steam. Exports in July saw their weakest performance in more than a year, while imports shrank on lower domestic consumption, data showed. "The data at least tentatively suggests that growth has peaked," said the Royal Bank of Scotland in a client note. "Consequently, we have become more 'neutral' on the MYR." SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased 0.2 percent to 1.2617 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest since April 7. The city-state's currency is seen weakening to 1.2630, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between March and July. On Monday, it breached both the 50 percent level at 1.2580 and a 200-day moving average. The Singapore dollar had been closing daily sessions stronger than the average since early April. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.5 percent to 43.76 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 27, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. Manila shares also fell 0.7 percent, underperforming Southeast Asian stocks. Investors were awaiting the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to tighten again as the Philippines' core inflation in August accelerated to a 17-month high. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.24 106.03 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2592 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.002 +0.22 *Korean won 1024.00 1024.20 +0.02 Baht 32.11 32.00 -0.33 Peso 43.74 43.54 -0.45 Rupiah 11760.00 11727.00 -0.28 Rupee 60.44 60.29 -0.25 Ringgit 3.1890 3.1740 -0.47 Yuan 6.1341 6.1412 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.24 105.28 -0.91 Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2632 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.950 +0.05 Korean won 1024.00 1055.40 +3.07 Baht 32.11 32.86 +2.35 Peso 43.74 44.40 +1.51 Rupiah 11760.00 12160.00 +3.40 Rupee 60.44 61.80 +2.25 Ringgit 3.1890 3.2755 +2.71 Yuan 6.1341 6.0539 -1.31 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)